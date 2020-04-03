Kim Kardashian ditches social distancing so she can get her makeup done

Kim Kardashian recently admitted she found it hard not to go and visit her sisters during the California lockdown.

But it seems the 39-year-old reality star has been keeping up with the Kardashians after all.

Kim Kardashian struggles with quarantining

Last month, California governor Governor Gavin Newsom issued stay-at-home orders to almost 40 million residents in an attempt to contain the fast-spreading COVID-19 disease.

In a recent interview with The View, Kim revealed she was struggling with certain aspects of social distancing. In particular, she said she missed seeing her famous family.

“It’s been really hard,” admitted the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. “We do Zoom dinners where we all make our plate and get on. We’re on a group family chat all the time, FaceTiming my grandma, my sisters. It has been really challenging.

“Our kids haven’t seen each other. The cousins haven’t played together, so that’s been very different for them too.”

Kim continues to keep up with the Kardashians despite stay-at-home orders

Yet on Tuesday, Kim revealed that she had broken quarantine to have her makeup done. While many wouldn’t consider a makeup session as an essential reason to leave the house, the Kardashian-Jenner clan clearly disagrees.

Kim popped to her mom’s house to have her face done ahead of an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s at-home edition of The Tonight Show.

And she trusted her looks to none other than her little sister and makeup guru, Kylie Jenner.

Speaking on the show, Kylie admitted: “I’m in my mom’s glam room. Kylie did my makeup and my hair. I don’t have anyone to do it, and I’m not that good, so she, like, did all my makeup.”

Kim did, however, point out that it was the first time she’d ditched social distancing to see her family.

“That’s the first time I’ve seen her cause the whole family is distancing,” she said. “We haven’t even seen each other.”

Plus, it seems momager Kris was reluctant to even let her daughter into the house. Instead, she’d made Kim use a separate entrance to the glam room.

Kim explained: “I snuck out, and I am at my mom’s house in her glam room cause there’s a door from the outside, so this is all she will let us in.”

Kardashians causing controversy even in quarantine

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has managed to cause its fair share of controversy even while in quarantine.

In March, Kendall Jenner was called out by Italian fashion blogger Chiara Ferragni, who claimed she’d been sharing misinformation about COVID-19.

Then a few weeks later, the 24-year-old model received fresh criticism after posting footage of herself revving up her ’65 red Ford Mustang.

Fans assumed the starlet was disobeying government orders by taking her vintage vehicle for a spin, with one Twitter user ordering her to “stay home.”

Khloe Kardashian, meanwhile, recently sent the rumor mill into a whirl when she announced that she’d been quarantining with her ex, Tristan Thompson.