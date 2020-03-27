Kendall Jenner hits back after being told to ‘stay home’ during coronavirus quarantine

Kendall Jenner has become the latest celebrity victim of “quarantine shaming” after a Twitter vigilante hit out at her recent Instagram post, bluntly telling the 24-year-old model to “stay home.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians starlet, however, didn’t take it lying down.

Kendall Jenner ordered to stay at home

California’s Governor Gavin Newsom issued stay-at-home orders to almost 40 million residents last week in a dramatic attempt to contain the fast-spreading COVID-19 virus. One famous Californian resident, however, has been criticized for not taking the order seriously.

Kendall Jenner shared a photo of her ’65 red Ford Mustang on Tuesday with the caption, “just had to start her up.” The post left some fans concerned that the famous fashionista was revving up her car for a drive around town, brazenly defying government orders.

“UHMMMM NO, stay home @KendallJenner,” one appalled fan wrote on Twitter.

Kendall’s supporters were quick to jump to the model’s defense, however. “No she just turn the car on!” replied one fan.

Kendall reassures fans she is taking quarantine ‘v seriously’

It wasn’t long before Kendall saw the tweet, and decided she needed to step in and defend herself.

“of course I’m staying at home!!” she wrote, replying directly to the comment. “taking this quarantine v seriously… but also not a bad idea to get some fresh air as long as you keep a safe distance from others and follow all guidelines :) everyone stay healthy.”

The fan, realizing her mistake, then issued this apology to Kendall: “oh okay HAHAHA i thought shes going to roam around sorry.”

of course i’m staying home!! taking this quarantine v seriously… but also not a bad idea to get some fresh air as long as you keep a safe distance from others and follow all guidelines :) everyone stay healthy ❤️❤️ https://t.co/Eag62A7eNV — Kendall (@KendallJenner) March 25, 2020

Kendall Jenner accused of spreading coronavirus misinformation

This isn’t the first time the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has come under fire during the coronavirus health crisis.

Earlier this month, Kendall was called out by Italian fashion blogger Chiara Ferragni after she shared a series of Coronavirus infographics on Instagram.

The reality TV star had omitted key statistics from her post, including the global infection figure and death toll, causing Chiara to accuse her of downplaying the situation.

Kardashians close up shop in response to coronavirus

Other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have been using social media to show their support of social distancing and stay-at-home orders.

Earlier this week, both Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian announced the shut down of Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty. The Keeping Up With the Kardashian sisters made the huge decision to cease production at their factories, claiming they needed to protect their employees.