Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty shut down amid coronavirus quarantine

Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty have shut down amid coronavirus quarantine. The companies owned by Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West are doing their part to ensure the safety of their employees and customers.

Kim and Kylie each used social media to reveal the production facilities for their multi-million-dollar beauty companies have ceased production. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread throughout the United States, an exponential amount of businesses have been affected.

Now KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics are among those companies complying with California’s current stay at home order.

KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics announcement

The teams behind KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics took to social media to announce their respective fulfillment centers would be closing to comply with California’s stay at home order.

Websites for both companies will remain open, and orders can still be placed. However, at this time, neither Kylie Cosmetics nor KKW Beauty can guarantee when customers will receive their products. In light of current events, both companies are offering refunds.

“For any orders placed on or after March 16, 2020, our return policy has been updated to allow our customers to cancel unshipped orders at any time for a full refund,” read part of the KKW Beauty tweet.

To Our KKW Beauty Family: The health and safety of our community is our top priority. Thank you for your patience and understanding. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/huihZYgFU1 — KKW BEAUTY (@kkwbeauty) March 23, 2020

Both brands reassured their customers that representatives would be reaching out to those who have already placed orders. The statements also let fans know to keep checking on social media for updates on the fulfillment centers.

“We will continue to keep you updated via email and on our Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Please stay safe,” said part of the Kylie Cosmetics announcement.

a message to our Kylie Cosmetics family… pic.twitter.com/EknPCZk1NX — Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) March 23, 2020

Those customers looking for KKW Beauty products and Kylie Cosmetics can still find them at Ulta Beauty stores nationwide, while supplies last.

Kylie Skin remains open

Kylie Jenner’s other business, Kylie Skin has not shut down production. A separate social media message was sent out to let customers know the fulfillment facility for the skincare company has not closed.

The Twitter message also assured customers the proper health and safety precautions are being taken at Kylie Skin to fill orders. Kylie did not share how it is that her skincare company is allowed to stay open amid the current health climate.

hi guys, just wanted to let you know that the fulfillment center we use for @kylieskin remains open and is following all health and safety precautions. We will continue to ship orders from https://t.co/SmULSodZLv pic.twitter.com/lDxgPyz9I4 — Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) March 23, 2020

KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics have shut down production due to the coronavirus quarantine. The two companies are still keeping fans clued into the latest beauty trends with new daily tips and fun facts on social media.

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West are also helping fans stay entertained on social media with photos, videos, messages, and updates on their lives in quarantine. They are practicing social distancing and keep reminding their followers to do so too.