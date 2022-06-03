Kim Kardashian accused of ripping off Lori Harvey’s skincare line 

Kim Kardashian close up. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian just announced a new skincare line, but the SKIMS CEO’s efforts have fans drawing comparisons to another celebrity skincare line.

Kim announced her latest business venture in a stripped-down photoshoot on Instagram.

The 41-year-old reality TV star shared a sneak peek of her skincare line, which she calls “Skkn.” Celebrity skincare lines are a dime a dozen; Hailey Bieber has Rhode skincare, Selena Gomez has Rare Beauty, and Addison Rae has Item beauty, to name a few.

But it was the similarity to another recent launch, Lori Harvey’s line with the recently released “Skn,” that got fans talking.

Kim Kardashian’s new skincare line is similar to Lori Harvey’s skincare line

It is easy to mistake Kim Kardashian’s skincare line for Lori Harvey’s–the two are only one letter off from each other.

Both celebrity skincare lines lose the “i” in skin, and fans are wondering if there are other resemblances.

Lori’s Skn is a five-step program that comes with a cleanser, toner, vitamin C serum, eye cream, and niacinamide cream.

Kim’s nine-product line has a cleanser, a toner, an exfoliator, a hyaluronic acid serum, a vitamin C serum, a face cream, an eye cream, oil drops, and a night oil. She uses the same ingredients as Lori but also has squalene, glycolic, and lactic acid in her products.

One fan tweeted a photo of Nene Leakes and wrote, “SKKN by Kim?? What happened to SKN by Lori Harvey??? One thing the Kardashians gon do is take from black women chileee.”

SKKN by Kim?? What happened to SKN by Lori Harvey??? One thing the Kardashians gon do is take from black women chileee, pic.twitter.com/aWxS7MuFRi — bigLo (@CallMeBigLo) June 1, 2022

Another shared a gif from Little Women: Atlanta and wrote, “SKN by Lori Harvey seeing SKKN by Kim Kardashian with that extra K.”

SKN by Lori Harvey seeing SKKN by Kim Kardashian with that extra K. pic.twitter.com/gR7SIlRqEw — k. matt | kristyn (@heyitskmatt) June 1, 2022

Both products feature sleek cylindrical-shaped products, although Kim’s are in her signature nude colors, whereas Lori’s Packaging is brightly colored.

Kim Kardashian announces new skincare line

Kim Kardashian is the latest KarJenner to drop a skincare line. Little sister Kylie released Kylie Skin recently, but the two aren’t afraid of some sisterly competition.

Kim announced the launch of her latest venture in Kardashian style with a photoshoot. The shoot featured a stripped-down theme as a dark-haired Kim wore her head in a bun and posed amongst minimalist shapes and colors.

Kim wrote in the caption, “I’m excited to finally introduce to you SKKN BY KIM, a rejuvenating nine-product skincare ritual that I have developed from start to finish. I’ve been so privileged to learn about skin and skin care over the years from the world’s top dermatologists and estheticians, and every bottle from my new line is filled with the knowledge I’ve accumulated along the way. You will experience refillable packaging, and clean, science-backed ingredients designed to nourish all skin types, tones, and textures at all stages of maturity. I created this line so that everyone can feel confident in their skin, and I can’t wait to finally be able to share it with you!”

Kim shared that Skkn will be released on June 21.