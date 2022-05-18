Addison Rae goes buns out in zebra thong bikini

Addison Rae rocks a thong in new photos. Pic credit: @addisonraee/Instagram

Addison Rae went buns out in a thong bikini in new photos at the beach.

The 21-year-old TikTok star is no stranger to showing off her bikini body. The dancer often shares posts at the beach as she lives the high life.

Addison is fresh off her Met Gala appearance, which she attended soon after dominating awards season red carpets with fashion moments at the Grammys and Oscars.

Addison Rae poses in a thong bikini

The first photo featured Addison as she lounged on a beach towel. She wore a string zebra bikini and a trucker hat as she painted her nails electric blue on the beach.

The backdrop was picturesque and featured lush greenery, blue skies, and clear water.

The next photo was a selfie where Addison posed with her newly painted manicure next to her face. Her eyelids were glittery, and her lips were glossy as she tilted at an angle.

Addison posed with her back to the camera in the third picture. She twisted her body and looked toward the camera with sunglasses on her face.

She wore a thong bikini, and her beach buns were on full display as she stood in water up to her thighs.

Another photo, a mirror selfie, featured Addison as she held her camera high in the air and arched her back. Addison’s taut tummy was visible, as was her tiny waist. She appeared fresh-faced in a baseball cap with her mouth slightly ajar.

Finally, Addison shared a video in her thong bikini. She stood in the ocean and welcomed the waves that crashed on her body. The He’s All That star ran into the water, then reversed and started to skip. She playfully squealed as she ran out of the water with her belly chains bouncing up and down.

Addison Rae goes buns out in a thong at the beach

She wrote in the caption, “Life is beautifulllll,” and shared a rainbow, shower, and sparkle emoji.

Addison Rae attends the 2022 Met Gala

Addison Rae attended the 2022 Met Gala in style. She dressed for the theme of gilded glamour and sported a Michael Kors number.

Addison’s choice of a designer was no surprise because the social media influencer has supported Michael Kors in the past.

This year’s Michael Kors gown featured 11,000 tiny mirrors that were hand-sewn and took 350 hours to complete.

Addison’s 2022 Met Gala was her second appearance at the event. She wore a red gown for her first appearance last September, and in true influencer style, she vlogged the process.

The sky is the limit for Addison, who turns 22 in October.