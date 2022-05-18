Lori Harvey goes strapless, wears amazing 130 carats in diamonds

Lori Harvey stuns strapless at Cannes. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Koffel

Lori Harvey turned heads in a strapless gown at the opening ceremony of the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festival. Lori attended night one of the event, along with big names like Julianne Moore and Eva Longoria.

Lori, who lives a jet-set lifestyle and often posts extravagant photos on social media, was a natural fit for the event. She attended the 2022 Met Gala in early May and wore an ab-baring Michael Kors gown. Lori’s look at Cannes was more elegant as she covered her abs but showed off her arms.

The girlfriend of actor Michael B. Jordan made headlines for her “unhealthy” diet tips after she claimed she lost 15 pounds of relationship weight.

Although her nutrition advice may not be the best, her fashion game is on point. The 25-year-old influencer stunned as she worked the red carpet.

Lori Harvey wears strapless yellow gown at Cannes

Lori Harvey was a vision on the red carpet of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Lori opted for a Spring 2020 gown in canary-yellow by designer Alexandre Vauthier. The skirt puffed out and added drama to the beautiful outfit.

Lori’s ears were dripping in diamonds as the several holes each contained a different stone. Lori’s strapless gown cleared the way for lavish jewelry as her neck was adorned with diamonds.

People reported that Lori wore more than 130 carats of diamonds.

Lori’s proud mama and wife to Steve Harvey, Marjorie Harvey shared the pictures, and wrote in the caption, “my princess.”

Lori Harvey dragged for diet advice

Lori Harvey’s diet and caloric restriction went public on TikTok, and the insight was not well-received.

She shared that gains 15 pounds of “relationship weight,” and explained how she lost the excess pounds.

She started the video with, “When Mike and I got together, I gained like 15 pounds of relationship weight, and it was horrible,” she added, “None of my clothes fit. It just was not okay.”

She said about her caloric restriction, “I think I was consuming like 1,200 calories in a day, max. I was trying to do like meat and veggies and like minimal carbs.”

Starting to think I will never have lori harvey’s body… pic.twitter.com/NLonJylmwN — TAMMIE TECLEMARIAM (@tammieetc) May 14, 2022

Lori did not stop at the diet– she also went hard in the gym.

She continued, “So I’ve been consistently doing Pilates for like the last year. I’ve done it for a few years, but I’ve been really consistent the last year. And when I was trying to drop weight, I was working out like five, six times a week, and I would even do, for the first month and a half, I would even do two-a-days.”

Critics thought the low-calorie intake combined with the rigorous exercise was an unhealthy combination.