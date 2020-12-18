Kim and Kanye will spend the holidays together despite their rocky year

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West will spend the holidays together despite their rocky year and rumored marital woes.

There has been speculation for months that Kimye was headed for divorce. Kanye’s Twitter rant last summer spilling some Kardashian tea made it clear the couple hit a rough patch.

Kanye and Kim are still married months later, but the rumor mill keeps buzzing that they live separate lives, but both are focused on their four children.

Spending the holiday season with family

An insider close to the famous pair told E! News that Kim and Kanye plan on celebrating the holiday season as a family.

“They will be spending Christmas Eve with the family having a low-key get-together. It won’t be like years past, but they will do something as a family and all be together,” the source explained.

The Kardashian and Jenner families always host an elaborate, over the top Christmas Eve party. It has been featured on Keeping Up With The Kardashians many times.

Kanye and Kim even had it at their house one year, taking over hosting duties from Kris Jenner.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual party was canceled. It was kind of a shocking move considering both Kim and Kendall Jenner threw massive nonsocial distancing birthday bashes this fall.

Are Kim and Kanye living separate lives?

The source close to the famous couple also told E! News that Kimye’s primary focus will continue to be North, Saint, Chicago, and Pslam.

However, Kanye and Kim are also doing things that are important to them individually, which means living separate lives.

“Kim is doing her thing, and Kanye is doing his. She doesn’t micromanage it or worry about it too much. She lets him go off and be who he is. It is what it is. They are still a family, and they come together for the kids,” the source claimed.

Kim has made it clear pursuing a legal career and working on prison reform are of the utmost importance to her. Plus, she still has her other business ventures like KKW Beauty and SKIMS to keep her busy too.

Kanye always has a fashion or music project in the works, which is often used to explain why he spends so much time at their Wyoming ranch.

As the year winds down, the spotlight on Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West’s marriage has not subsided. The couple will spend the holiday season together, but who knows what 2021 will bring.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is on hiatus on E!