Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson’s alleged baby mama shares Christmas photos with her son

Maralee Nichols showed off her new baby, allegedly fathered by Tristan Thompson. Pic credit: E!/@maraleenichols/Instagram

Tristan Thompson’s alleged son with Maralee Nichols recently celebrated his first Christmas.

The ex-boyfriend of Khloe Kardashian reportedly became a father for the third time on Dec. 1, 2021. According to Nichols, she and Thompson conceived the child in March while spending his birthday with him.

Before the news surfaced, the Sacramento Kings player and Kardashian ended their romantic relationship after multiple ups and downs.

On Christmas Day 2021, Nichols posted several photos of her child on Instagram.

Maralee Nichols shares son on Instagram amid Tristan Thompson paternity lawsuit

Nichols and her son seemingly spent their first holiday together at the fitness model’s home. In one post, the two sported matching red and white snowflake pajamas. While holding the baby, she posed with one hand on his head and looked down at her floor.

Her decorated Christmas tree was also in the background and multiple presents. Her pet dog had on festive attire, wearing a red collar.

In another photo, Nichols posted a photo of her son by himself. The tot rested on a red and black plaid blanket while showing off the back of his pajamas, which said “my first Christmas.” On Nichols’ page, she disabled the post’s comments. Although Thompson didn’t make an appearance, she informed E! News that she’s prepared to raise her son without the NBA star.

“Instead of focusing on any negativity, I am choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best I can for my son,” Nichols told the outlet. “I do not want any further media attention, nor do I want a romantic relationship with Tristan. My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving, and private environment.”

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson celebrated Christmas without Tristan Thompson

In addition to not spending time with Nichols for Christmas, Thompson also missed out on Kardashian’s tradition with True Thompson. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted several photos of herself wearing a Celia Kritharioti dress.

She attended Kris Jenner’s annual holiday party for Christmas Eve, which had a much smaller crowd due to a recent surge in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. Kardashian also dressed True in a sparkly dress as they posed with Santa Claus.

Despite their breakup, the Good American founder reportedly invited Thompson to the family’s festivities, but he didn’t show up. While his whereabouts are unknown, the Kar-Jenners are reportedly upset with Kardashian’s ex as well.

“Kris [Jenner] isn’t happy with him either, they’re all furious, so it might be an awkward holiday for them, but at the end of the day, he’s family, and they stick by their people,” a source told The Sun.

Kardashian and Thompson split up in June 2021 following allegations that he cheated on her with Sydney Chase.