Khloe Kardashian’s ex Lamar Odom said a reunion would be a ‘blessing’ after calling Tristan Thompson ‘corny’

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom wants her to stay strong after Tristan Thompson admittedly cheated on her and had a baby with Maralee Nichols.

The Good American designer received a public apology from Thompson in January 2022. The Sacramento Kings player said a paternity test proved he’s the baby boy’s father in his statement. Before the paternity drama, Kardashian and Thompson were considering having another child.

Since the NBA star’s Instagram posts, Odom shared his thoughts on the matter and what he would do if he and Kardashian reconnected.

Lamar Odom said Khloe Kardashian will be ‘alright’ after Tristan Thompson’s paternity drama

Amid Thompson stating he has a baby with Nichols, TMZ approached Odom about his ex’s current situation. While rocking a brown, fur coat during an Atlanta outing, the former Lakers player said he hadn’t been “fortunate enough” to speak to Kardashian about it directly. However, if he could, Odom would want to give his ex-wife a “hug” and tell her to remain focused on her and Thompson’s daughter, True Thompson.

“It’s too bad,” Odom told the outlet. “But she’s going to be all right.”

“I haven’t seen her in a long time,” he continued. “What would I say? Just to be strong. Keep her faith in God and be strong for her daughter.”

As for Thompson, Odom had less empathy for his role in the matter. During another part of the discussion, he expressed his feelings toward the Cleveland Cavaliers alum.

“Dude is corny for that,” he said of Thompson.

Why Khloe Kardashian doesn’t speak to Lamar Odom anymore

Odom’s statement came months after his heated Instagram exchange with Thompson. In July 2021, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a bikini post that caught both of her exes’ attention. However, once Thompson saw Odom call her a “hottie,” he threatened his fellow athlete and said it would be worse than his 2015 overdose. The Darkness to Light author didn’t respond to Thompson on Kardashian’s post.

Kardashian and Odom got married in 2009 after dating for 30 days. After four years of marriage, she filed for divorce due to his infidelity and substance misuse. However, after his overdose, Kardashian stayed legally married to Odom and helped him get healthy again. While it looked like they wanted to get back together, Kardashian ultimately proceeded with the divorce after Odom started drinking alcohol again.

During the KUWTK reunion in June 2021, the Revenge Body host said she hadn’t contacted Odom. At the time, she and Thompson were working on their relationship. Although she didn’t say if her romance with her baby daddy caused a strain in her and Odom’s bond, Kardashian and her family want him to thrive.

“We’re not in touch, but I honestly wish him nothing but the best, good health, and I think we’re all really rooting for him and want the best for him,” Kardashian said at the reunion.

Kardashian has yet to respond to Thompson’s apology publicly, but they’ve reportedly aired out their issues “privately.”