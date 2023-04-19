Khloe Kardashian writes sweet birthday message for Kourtney, says, ‘I can’t live without you’

Khloe Kardashian wrote a sweet message to her sister Kourtney Kardashian in honor of her birthday and reminded her 304 million followers of the close bond they share.

Kourtney’s other siblings and her husband, Travis Barker, also took to social media to make the mom of three feel special on her 44th birthday, but we’ll get to those in a bit.

Khloe’s message to her sister was the first one that caught our attention as we’ve witnessed their special bond since the first time we met them on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Many things have changed since then, as Khloe and Kourtney are both mothers now, and Kourtney is also a wife. However, one thing that remains the same is the closeness between Kourtney and Khloe.

Khloe dug deep into her archives and shared throwback photos of her and Kourtney, starting from when they were mere toddlers, along with some memorable moments of them over the years.

In her lengthy tribute, Khloe told her sister, “Happy birthday my baby @kourtneykardash!!! I have loved you before even knowing how to love. I have loved you since the moment we met and I have only loved you more with each day since.”

Khloe had a lot more to say in her message to Kourtney as she compared their relationship to some iconic duos, including Laverne and Shirley.

The Good American co-founder also shared a birthday wish for Kourtney, saying she hopes “that this life becomes all that you want it to, your dreams stay big, your worries stay small, and you never need to carry more than you can hold.”

Her sweet post ended on a sweet note as she concluded, “I hope you know every single day just how much I can’t live without you.”

Travis Barker shares heartfelt tribute to his ‘soulmate’ Kourtney Kardashian

Not to be outdone by his sister-in-law, Kourtney’s husband, Travis Barker, took a similar route and shared some favorite moments with his wife.

His message to Kourtney was shorter than Khloe’s but no less heartfelt as he called Kourtney his “soulmate” and added, “I’m so grateful that today you were born.”

“You deserve everything your heart desires. Nothing makes me happier than seeing you smile,” wrote Travis in the Instagram post. “You stole my heart the moment we met. Happy birthday to the most beautiful amazing woman to walk the face of the earth. I love you my wife ❤️.”

Kourtney’s other younger siblings, including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Robert Kardashian, also took to Instagram to celebrate the birthday girl on her special day.

The Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch Kris Jenner also posted clips of Kourtneyandh some kind words for her firstborn.

“I’m so proud of you each and every day. I thank God He chose me to be your mommy and I love you more than you will ever know. Mommy xo,” Kris wrote.

The Kardashians Season 3 premieres Thursday, May 25, on Hulu. Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.