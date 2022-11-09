Kourtney Kardashian looks incredible in a throwback photo. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kourtney Kardashian stunned while wearing a black gown in a recent throwback photo.

The reality star shared the photo to her Instagram Stories in honor of her good friend, Simon Huck’s birthday.

Simon is a long-time friend of the Kardashian family who occasionally appeared on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and their reality show spinoffs.

He works in PR and was once partners with another long-time friend of the Kardashian family, Jonathan Cheban.

The business partners befriended Kourtney and her sisters before they began their journey toward stardom and have since formed a lasting bond.

In honor of Simon’s recent birthday, Kourtney shared a throwback photo of the two looking sleek at The Plaza Hotel in Manhattan.

Kourtney Kardashian showed off leg with thigh-slit

The photo Kourtney shared was a throwback from September 2016. She’s seen sitting at a piano with her fingers over the keys and looking off into the distance.

The mother of three wore a single-shoulder black gown featuring side cutouts and a neverending thigh slit that left little to the imagination.

Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Her long dark hair was slicked back and fell straight down her back. She accessorized with large hoop earrings and a gold bracelet.

Simon was photographed standing next to her in a black suit and skinny necktie. Like Kourtney, he also seems to be looking at someone or something past the camera.

When Kourtney shared the photo to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, she captioned it saying, “a throwback is always necessary.”

Kourtney Kardashian brought Lemme to Amazon

Kourtney recently shared that her brand of vegan vitamins, Lemme, is now selling their products on Amazon.

She shared the news with a photoshoot that looked like it was inspired by the cult-classic film, Clueless. The reality star showed off her curves in a risque pink ensemble.

She went braless in a jacket that latched in the front with a single button and a matching asymmetrical skirt. The set featured pink feathers along the collar, sleeves, and skirt hem.

She accessorized the look with her new wedding band and held up a bottle of Lemme vitamins that seamlessly matched her attire.

Lemme vitamins come in varieties that claim to decrease bloating, reduce stress, improve focus, and increase energy. The vitamins have already sold out and found success after going live in late September.