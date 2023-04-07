Kourtney Kardashian reveals trailer for new documentary with Travis Barker

The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian and her Blink-182 drummer husband, Travis Barker, have been feeling all kinds of in love lately and don’t appear to have left the honeymoon stage at all.

Their constant PDAs have been shown on the family reality show, and it doesn’t look like they’ll be slowing down anytime soon.

Of course, the pair professes their love via social media as well, and Kourtney recently shared a trailer for their new documentary ‘Til Death Do Us Part, which will be available for streaming on Hulu from April 13.

The clip opened with the pair sitting in bed together and discussing their three weddings, trying to decide which was their favorite.

Travis compared it to choosing a child, saying he couldn’t pick the best one. He described their wedding in Las Vegas, which took place after the Grammys in April 2022, as their “wild, rockstar wedding.”

Going on to give his opinion about their legal wedding in Santa Barbara, which took place in May 2022, Travis said it was “as traditional as everybody else’s wedding could have been.”

Their final and biggest wedding ceremony took place at the end of May in Portofino, Italy, and it was like a Kardashian takeover of the tourist destination for several days. Kourtney claimed the Italian wedding was “just really romantic and classic.”

Kourtney and Travis definitely lead a different lifestyle from the average person if they are sitting in bed comparing their three weddings, but the reality star appeared happier and more in love than ever.

At the end of the documentary trailer, which will show archive footage from the big event, and definitely raises goosebumps on the arms, Kourtney sweetly said, “Our wedding felt like time didn’t exist, and it just felt perfect.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been spotted out since 2018

The pair was spotted on a couple of occasions before confirming their romance, including a dinner date back in 2018. However, a source later confirmed their relationship to Us Weekly in January 2021, revealing they had been dating for a couple of months.

They later made things Instagram official because that’s the only true indicator of love these days, by February 2021, having celebrated Valentine’s Day together.

By October of that year, they got engaged in a beachfront proposal in Santa Barbara, watched by Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner.

Kourtney’s vitamin and supplement brand Lemme has an oil called Lemme Fall in Love Elixir

Perhaps Kourtney has been taking her Lemme Fall in Love Elixir from her brand Lemme?

The organic flower elixir contains a variety of flowers, including Provence Rose, Heather Leaf, Ginger Root, and Japanese Honeysuckle, to name a few.

It’s an oil that comes in a 30-ml bottle and can be bought individually for $25, as a two-pack for $45, and as a three-pack for $65.

According to the site, “Love harder, fall deeper: our limited edition organic flower elixir is expertly formulated with a botanical blend that lifts your spirit, promotes passion, and opens your heart to loving energy.*”

Check out Travis and Kourtney’s upcoming documentary, dropping on April 13 on Hulu.

The Kardashians Season 1 and 2 can currently be streamed on Hulu.