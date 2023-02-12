Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker enjoyed a quality date night at Nobu in Malibu, and they even brought their sons along for the occasion.

The celebrity couple was spotted leaving the dinner, and they looked amazing. Kourtney rocked a red minidress, while Travis sported an edgy camo jacket.

Kourtney’s bright red minidress featured a cute pattern in black over it, and she paired it with sheer black tights that accentuated her legs.

A shiny leather coat complemented her red dress perfectly to give it some extra style and edge. The long coat draped past her dress and knees all the way to the floor.

Kourtney’s fashionable bob was parted in the middle and styled into slight waves that framed her face. Her makeup included a touch of mascara, rosy cheeks, and deep red lipstick that matched the dress.

Travis’ look was just as fashionable but with a different style. He donned a black hoodie that he wore up, and it was under an open camo jacket, so his tattoos could only be seen on his face, neck, and hands.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are a power couple in fashionable ensembles. Pic credit: The Hollywood JR/BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian promotes two of her business endeavors

Kourtney is dedicated to her endeavors outside of reality TV and recently made a stunning post to Instagram to promote both Lemme and Poosh.

The reality star wore the same red dress from her outfit on date night with Travis, minus the coat and tights. It turned into a more comfy-seeming attire, doubly so with the crackling fire behind her.

She sipped on a glass of wine as she knelt beside a variety of Valentine’s cards with Hershey’s kisses spread amongst the papers.

Poosh is Kourtney’s lifestyle website that publishes articles ranging from recipes to life recommendations. Lemme sells vitamins and supplements made from science-backed formulations.

Kourtney tagged both businesses in her post so that her 213 million fans could learn more about her brands.

Kourtney Kardashian reveals the ‘purfect’ gummy

Kourtney’s brand Lemme is one of her favorites, and she often makes posts like the one above to promote it. She was excited to recently announce a new gummy for her health and wellness line to her fans.

The businesswoman donned black denim mini shorts paired with the same leather coat she rocked for her date night. She struck a pose with an adorable gray cat, which was right on brand with the message of her post.

Her caption included, “So happy and purrrrrfect there was so much excitement around @lemme Purr which was our top gummy launch so far!”

She went on to let her fans know more details about the gummy, which is said to help to balance pH levels with probiotics.