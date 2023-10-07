Khloe Kardashian shades sister Kourtney for Halloween gift mistake

Khloe Kardashian called out a noticeable mistake after receiving a sweet Halloween gift from her sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

The 39-year-old star of Hulu’s The Kardashians showed off a unique haunted gingerbread house sent by Kourtney and her husband, Travis Barker.

Taking to Instagram, Khloe recorded a Story video in which she panned her camera around the delicious-looking Halloween gift created by The Solvang Bakery.

Ghosts, pumpkins, and candy corn were part of the candy theme, with the house decorated colorfully and appropriately for the spooky and fun time of year.

“How sweet that this is what they send,” Khloe says over the video footage.

Another shot in her Instagram Story had her cat getting into the picture, with Khloe sharing that “Grey Kitty” was there too.

Khloe brings up a mistake with Kourtney’s Halloween gift

Khloe seemed pleased with her gift, with text on her video saying that she’s “not a Halloween girl,” but based on the “cute” house they sent, she might “become a fan.”

“Such a cute house,” she wrote for the “King and Queen of Halloween,” Travis and Kourtney.

While Khloe mostly gushed about how great the haunted gingerbread house looked, she couldn’t help but mention that one detail was off with the elaborate creation.

During her video presentation, she showed that there were names of her family on one side of the home’s roof. They included her name along with her two children, True and Tatum.

“Grey” was also written as one of the family member’s names, referring to Khloe’s beloved cat.

“Her name is Grey Kitty, but that’s okay,” Khloe said, per The Sun in another IG Story clip, adding, “Not just Grey. That’s okay.”

Grey Kitty debuted as Khloe and True’s pet soon after Tristan Thompson’s apology

In January 2022, Khloe revealed they got a new cat, shown on social media with True smiling and holding the family’s new friend. The Kardashians star simply captioned her IG post with a white heart to show love for their feline and True’s happiness.

Grey Kitty seemingly arrived just after Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson, had apologized for another affair he’d had while with Khloe. Tristan admitted to fathering a third child with Maralee Nichols and took “full responsibility” for his actions.

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you .You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry,” he said via Instagram, per People.

The couple had an off-and-on relationship from 2016 to 2021 but are no longer together, despite fans often speculating that they might be. Khloe and Tristan had a second child, Tatum, born via a surrogate in 2022.

They have seemingly moved past any issues between them to continue raising their children amicably. In addition, Khloe and her family have continued to show kindness and generosity to the father of her two children.

That included Khloe allowing Tristan and his brother to move into her home as severe weather damaged their residence. At the time, Tristan was the caretaker for his brother, 16-year-old Amari, who has epilepsy. In addition to caring for his brother, Tristan was also healing from his mother Andrea’s death, and Khloe let them stay at her place during the difficult time.

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.