Tristan Thompson slammed by ex’s family: ‘He literally ignores his children’

Khloe Kardashian and her family may view Tristan Thompson as a good father to his kids, but we’re not so sure the same can be said for his other children.

This season on The Kardashians, Tristan is currently living with Khloe while his house has work done to it, although Khloe isn’t super thrilled about her houseguest.

It was also revealed that Kim Kardashian has a lot of respect and love for Tristan, as she said he helped her during her split from Kanye.

New allegations insist that Tristan only cares about his kids with Khloe and ignores his other children altogether.

These allegations come from a family member of Tristan’s ex, Jordan Craig.

Subscribe to our Kardashians newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

Jordan is the mother of Tristan’s 6-year-old son Prince, and apparently, her sister, Kai, is fed up with the narrative surrounding Tristan being a great father.

Tristan Thompson slammed by ex’s family

In a statement shared by TMZ, Kai really let Tristan and Kim have it when it comes to his treatment of his other kids.

Kai admitted that it’s been hard not to speak up before, but she has stayed quiet for over seven years for the sake of her sister’s privacy. However, no longer is the time to stay quiet.

“It’s so painful to see how Tristan can find the time to do these nice things for others but can’t seem to show up and be a real parent for my nephew Prince,” Kai continued.

“The fact that he can take other children to school and activities in the same city, yet never sees or speaks to his own son, unless it’s for a party or planned photo opportunity, is appalling and inexcusable.”

She didn’t just have words for Tristan, either, as her next statement was directed at Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian ripped by Tristan’s ex’s sister

Kim has a history of standing up for Tristan despite his actions and recently referred to him as “such a good friend and such a good dad” on The Kardashians.

We’ve heard Khloe call Tristan a good dad as well, but this apparently is something that only her kids get to see.

Kai says to Kim, “I don’t want to believe that you are this insensitive to the fact that he literally ignores his children. That’s nice if he’s been a good friend to you, but let’s consider our sisters before taking to global platforms to defend this man’s character.”

Plus, Kai had all the drama on any child support rumors going around about Tristan.

Tristan Thompson’s ex’s family addresses child support rumors

Kai also revealed that any rumors about child support are “INACCURATE!”

Kai stated that Tristan has not paid that child support “in a very long time” and “has stopped paying Prince’s school tuition.”

Kai pointed out that while he isn’t doing anything for his son Prince, Tristan is being “applauded” for taking care of his other kids and doing things like taking them to and picking them up from school.

Plus, she revealed that Tristan hasn’t even asked where Prince goes to school now, so it’s possible that Tristan doesn’t even know where his son is going to school.

In a fiery statement, she concluded, “You are NOT a good father if you can’t be a good father to ALL of your children.”

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.