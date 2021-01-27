Khloe Kardashian reveals what she’ll miss the most about filming KUWTK

Khloe Kardashian talked about what’s hardest for her with KUWTK ending its run. Pic credit: The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube

With Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 20 arriving this year, it will officially bring the longtime reality TV series to an end.

There will be many emotions attached to the series ending, with the viewers, cast, and crew having a void in their lives after being invested in a series for this long.

Main cast member Khloe Kardashian shared what she will miss the most from her time filming for the show over so many years.

Khloe Kardashian shares hardest part of leaving KUWTK

Khloe Kardashian recently appeared via video feed on The Kelly Clarkson Show. During the appearance, Kelly asked Khloe what she felt was the hardest part about ending KUWTK.

“You know for me personally, the hardest part is not seeing the crew every day,” Khloe shared. “We’ve had the same production crew essentially since Season 1, most of them…Probably since Season 3 it’s been pretty much the same solid core.”

“They’re my extended family at this point, so not seeing them every day, I think that is the hardest part,” Khloe added.

Earlier this month, Khloe, Kourtney, and Kim celebrated filming the final episode of their show. It brought lots of emotions for the sisters, their families, friends, and the cast.

The group celebrated with food and drinks while also sharing memories or reactions on social media. Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe shared IG Story posts in which they reminisced over the show ending after so many years.

Khloe’s relationship with Tristan Thompson should appear in final season

It’s hard to believe it will all come to an end. However, the 20th and final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians looks like it should have plenty of interesting footage, moments, and possible reveals.

It was recently reported via inside sources that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marital issues will be included in the final season. Based on an inside source, Kanye isn’t happy with that, as he continues to stay away from the reality TV show amid divorce speculation.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s relationship should also make it into the final season’s episodes. The couple began rekindling their relationship last year after Khloe had some time and space to process Tristan’s cheating scandal.

During the past holiday season, Khloe traveled with their daughter, True, to visit Boston, where Tristan is now a member of the NBA’s Celtics. The KUWTK crew were reportedly filming as Khloe and Tristan enjoyed a date night at a popular restaurant. Other KUWTK footage may have been filmed during Khloe and True’s visit to Boston.

Over the years, the Kardashians and Jenners have probably become quite used to having their lives filmed. That includes not only them seeing the KUWTK crew regularly but also seeing paparazzi following them around in public.

It makes sense that many of the show’s cast would miss interacting with the crew members who helped bring their lives onto everyone’s screens. They may now enjoy having a bit of space and privacy from the reality TV life with KUWTK finished filming. However, the paparazzi may never stop.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 20 release is TBA on E! in 2021.