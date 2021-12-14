Khloe Kardashian news: How Kylie Jenner helped get Tristan Thompson’s alleged baby mama off Instagram

Khloe Kardashian has the Kardashian-Jenner family’s full support amid Tristan Thompson’s baby drama with Maralee Nichols. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian can thank Kylie Jenner for unintentionally shutting down Tristan Thompson’s reported new co-parent’s Instagram account.

Thompson made headlines for allegedly conceiving a son with a personal trainer, Maralee Nichols. The claims surfaced after he and Kardashian ended their romantic relationship for good. Nonetheless, many social media users have wanted to know more about Nichols and how she became involved with Thompson.

In December 2021, an Instagram account resurfaced Jenner’s involvement with rapper Drake. The posts eventually led to more trouble for Nichols.

Maralee Nichols’ fake Instagram page accused Kylie Jenner of cheating on Travis Scott with Drake

After being romantically linked to Thompson, several Instagram accounts from users claiming to be Nichols surfaced. However, one account,@maraleenicholsfitness_, made multiple allegations against Thompson and Kardashian’s family.

The page had alleged screenshots of Nichols’ conversations with the NBA star. In one section, the user claimed that Thompson planned on leaving his ex-girlfriend to be with her. Additionally, the account discussed Jenner’s relationship with Drake. During one message, Nichols reportedly said Thompson was afraid to tell the truth about the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s affair with the “Toosie Slide” rapper. The screenshots came two years after Jenner and Drake reportedly first tried dating.

“Kylie and Drake’s friendship did take a romantic turn recently,” a source told US Weekly in 2019. “At his Halloween party, they were affectionate and clearly there together. They’ve been seeing each other romantically. He also showed up to [Kendall Jenner’s] birthday.”

Neither Drake nor Jenner has ever confirmed they’re a couple. Amid the screenshots, Nichols’ Instagram account proved to be fake. As of this writing, the page has been shut down.

How Khloe Kardashian’s other sisters are supporting her through Tristan Thompson

Once Nichols’ paternity lawsuit against Thompson went public, many social media users shared their thoughts on Kardashian’s ex’s actions. However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has remained mum regarding the matter. Recently, she posted a photo on Instagram with the couple’s daughter, True Thompson. Kardashian also attended the People’s Choice Awards with her family last week.

In addition to Nichols’ faux account shutting down, the Kardashian-Jenners keep the Revenge Body star’s drama out of the spotlight. During her interview with I-D Magazine, Kim Kardashian shared that she intentionally took out a joke from Saturday Night Live about Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship. The SKIMS founder hosted SNL for the first time in October 2021.

“Everyone in the family was just like, ‘You can do whatever you want,'” Kim said of the gig. “Everyone was really easy and game for me to do whatever I wanted.

“Although I had a really funny joke about Tristan and Khloe that I took out – I could’ve maybe gone further,” she continued. “But everyone was like, ‘Use me. Do whatever you want. This is your time.’ They were down. That was super cool.”