Khloe Kardashian is ‘sad’ after witnessing her family’s ‘stable relationships’ amid Tristan Thompson scandal

Khloe Kardashian recently spent the holidays without Tristan Thompson. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram, @realtristan13/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian wishes her relationship with Tristan Thompson was utterly different.

The Good American CEO is single as the NBA champion continues dealing with his paternity drama. Although they broke up before his and Maralee Nichols’ sexual relationship went public, he reportedly conceived another baby while dating Kardashian. Thompson’s recent allegations come after multiple years of infidelity rumors and confirmations.

As Kardashian mourns her breakup with her baby daddy, she’s reportedly yearning for the types of relationships her famous family has.

Khloe Kardashian wishes her love life was more like Kourtney and Kim Kardashian’s

In December 2021, Nichols gave birth to her son. According to her E! News statement, she claimed she would focus on raising the child with or without Thompson.

However, the model has maintained that the Sacramento Kings player is the child’s father, and they conceived him during his March 2021 birthday celebration. During the alleged conception, Thompson and Kardashian reignited their romance. Before the paternity lawsuit, though, they broke up due to multiple cheating allegations.

Since the case, Kardashian is focused on raising her daughter but longs for the same relationships as her family. Her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, have partners in Travis Barker, Pete Davidson, Devin Booker, and Travis Scott. Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, has also been with her man Corey Gamble since 2015.

“It doesn’t help that her sisters, even her mom, are all in stable relationships,” a source told The Sun of Kardashian’s dating woes. “She’s not jealous of them, she’s just sad for her situation.”

How Tristan Thompson ‘smashed’ Khloe Kardashian’s dreams

In the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian struggled to trust Thompson again after their 2019 cheating scandal. However, she confirmed that they were back together and working on moving forward on the show’s reunion.

Thompson and Kardashian broke up once again after the special. Although they briefly reunited in August 2021, she reportedly couldn’t handle him potentially having another baby.

On KUWTK, the pair opened up about their pregnancy journey and were seemingly excited to give their daughter, True Thompson, another sibling. Thompson already has a son, Prince Thompson, with his ex Jordan Craig.

Kardashian hoped her ex would finally commit to her, according to an insider. Unfortunately, his latest scandal halted the plans they reportedly made throughout the year. Kardashian also thought Thompson changed his actions in time to spend the holidays as a family.

“She really thought this Christmas would be different,” the source added. “Tristan promised her that he had changed. They talked about having more kids and growing old together.”

“They had those conversations,” they said.”But the cheating and the new baby smashed all those dreams for her.”