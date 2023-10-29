Khloe Kardashian admits she ‘is not attracted’ to ex Tristan Thompson after his cheating

Any hopes Tristan Thompson had for a rekindled romantic relationship with Khloe Kardashian appear to have been officially crushed.

Khloe seemingly shut the door on any possibility of her getting back together with the father of her two children during a recent installment of The Kardashians.

During the season’s fifth episode, called It Takes a Village, Khloe and her mother, Kris Jenner, were shown finishing the conversation they’d started having about relationships and cheating.

Part of the chat included Khloe calling out her mother’s cheating during her marriage to Robert Kardashian, and the topic of Tristan’s cheating was mentioned.

While Kris said she just wanted to see Khloe happy with someone, Khloe admitted that she has a happy life now with her children, and it wasn’t her “top priority” to find a man.

Later, Khloe was featured throwing a party for her and Tristan’s daughter True and shown conversing with her friend Malika Haqq. During that chat, Khloe revealed to her friend that she no longer felt attracted to her ex-fiance.

Khloe says she’s ‘comfortable’ with her life as it is

A birthday party for True was one of the featured stories in The Kardashians, Episode 5, and revelations arrived about Khloe’s feelings about her ex-fiance.

Family and friends arrived for True’s big celebration, including Kourtney with her husband, Travis Barker, Kylie Jenner, Kris, and Tristan Thompson.

During a confessional interview, a producer mentioned that Kris and her boyfriend Corey Gamble seemed “hopeful” that there was still a future for Khloe and Tristan.

“I think it’s probably really confusing to people because Tristan and I get along so well,” Khloe said, adding, “I think other people want more, and I just — I know where I’m comfortable.”

“I’m comfortable with where it’s at right now, which is a modern family. It’s really f***ing weird,” she said.

At the time of the episode, Tristan had been living with Khloe at her place. It was revealed that Tristan and his younger brother moved in with her after their home was damaged by flooding during a storm.

Khloe admitted she worried how it might affect True when Tristan moved out since she hadn’t experienced her dad living with them until then. Her fear was messing things up as a parent with True, which she realized might be inevitable.

Khloe ‘is not attracted’ to Tristan after his cheating

Later in the episode, Khloe met up with bestie Malika for lunch, and the topic of Khloe’s kids and Tristan came up. Khloe revealed that Tristan was not living with her anymore and had moved out of her place and into his home.

She mentioned to Malika about Tristan cheating on her and getting another woman pregnant at a time when Khloe’s surrogate had been pregnant with their second child, son Tatum.

Khloe said as a year passed since that cheating scandal, she and Tristan were talking again and “back to being really good friends.”

She admitted to Malika in an “ideal world,” she and Tristan would be married and have their family together.

“But I’m not attracted to Trist-, Like I’m not,” Khloe started to say, with Malika surprised by what she heard.

“I know he’s a very handsome – no, no, Tristan is so handsome. He’s a beautiful statue of a human. I’m not blind. But I can’t think about kissing him on the lips. None of that would – it’s just not in my wheelhouse,” Khloe shared.

Malika suggested that maybe Khloe would want to try to save her family, with Khloe saying she’d tried that several times, and it didn’t work out.

She indicated she’d like to start dating and see who else is out there at some point, but right now wasn’t that time for her, and she is perfectly fine with that.

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.