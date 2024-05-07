Kevin Frazier thinks MAFS star sent him a nasty DM ‘you suck as a host’ from a burner account

Kevin Frazier got a nasty DM on social media and he suspects it was a Married at First Sight star who wrote the shady message.

The long-running reunion host put the “thumb thug” on blast and asked his followers to guess which MAFS star could be behind the “you suck as a host” comment.

Interestingly, two names kept popping up as people reacted to the hilarious post.

Some people guessed Season 17 star Emily Balch, who had a tense faceoff with Kevin at the reunion.

That’s a pretty good guess because Emily’s castmate Chloe Brown also accused the blonde beauty and her Pink Pact of using burner accounts to post nasty comments about her.

Another name that came up while fans were playing the guessing game, was controversial Season 12 star Chris Williams, who had a penchant for lashing out at his MAFS castmates and the show’s experts.

Kevin Frazier thinks a MAFS alum used a burner account to troll him

Kevin put a troll on blast after he received a nasty DM from an Instagram user named John Bueno.

“You suck as a host. Why don’t you call out the dumba**es on the show? Instead, you act like a b**ch and don’t say anything,” the message read.

Kevin was convinced it was a MAFS alum using the account to troll him, so the outspoken TV host responded “But you haven’t been on the show yet…”

Kevin posted a screenshot of their exchange on Instagram and had some fun with his 82,000 followers asking, “Who, & from what season of MAFS do you think made this burner account?”

MAFS fans place their guesses about which alum sent the nasty DM

“Let’s have some fun with this one @mafslifetime fam!” wrote Kevin in the caption of his post.

“Who is salty from one of the reunions and decided to become a thumb thug 😂 best guess and caption wins !!!! #mafs #marriedatfirstsight #youknowiknow.”

“Oh this is definitely Emily!” responded an MAFS viewer, and that wasn’t the only time Emily’s name came up.

“I smacked my head but it didn’t knock any sense into me Emily! (Ok Kevin, what do i win??” added someone else.

Another commenter guessed it was one of the Season 17 wives, writing “One of the girls in pink (excluding Lauren).”

Interestingly, some MAFS fans went a few seasons back and tossed Chris Williams’ name into the ring.

“Chris from Atlanta lol,” said the commenter.

Someone else reiterated that sentiment adding, “Hmmmm…I’m thinking Chris from the Atlanta season 🤷🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️😂.”

Which MAFS star do you think was behind the shady DM? Place your guesses in the comment section below.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.