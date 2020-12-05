Kenya Moore reveals ‘disaster’ date with Kanye West that sounded more like he was trying to hook up

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore said that she had a “disaster” date with musician Kanye West.

The former Miss USA appeared on The Wendy Williams Show Friday and was asked if she’d ever dated a celebrity.

“I did go out with Kanye once,” said Kenya. “That was a disaster.”

Kenya said that she was on a date with Kanye when he left her alone for several minutes in his home.

“Somehow, we ended up going to his house and there was, like, some very explicit things on TV and I was lost,” she said.

“He left me alone, like, I was just, like there for five minutes, and he left me alone, wandering around his house. And then when I followed the noises, he was watching something on TV that he probably shouldn’t have been. So, that was my exit,” said Kenya.

Are Kenya and Mark back together?

Kenya also said that she was working on her relationship with her estranged husband, Marc Daly, but wasn’t wearing her wedding ring because she was 30 pounds overweight and couldn’t fit the ring. Wendy asked if the two were still in love and when they last had sex.

Kenya said that the two were evolving and that the relationship would play out on the show. She also said that the two didn’t always “speak the same language,” adding that the two had been headed for divorce and she had begun to envision herself and her two-year-old daughter, Brooklyn, spending the summers in Paris.

“And now, he’s trying to fight for us to be back together and he wants his family back,” said Kenya.

“Is his fight stronger than yours for the back together?” Wendy asked.

“Noooo, honey. I’m done with that. No,” said Kenya. “I’m the prize, and if a man doesn’t recognize that, then please go to the next woman. Because I have always been raised that way. I lost my way for a minute.”

“If he’s not willing to be all of that to me and for my daughter, I’m a model for her, and I need to model what a strong woman looks like, what a boss looks like,” she concluded.

Kenya apologized to Vivica A. Fox

Kenya was also asked if she would be willing to forgive anyone she fought with publicly and Kenya said Vivica A. Fox. Kenya said that the two were friends before appearing on Celebrity Apprentice.

“I recently heard her say that I had hurt her, um, and I had never heard her say that before, and as a woman hearing that, it really broke my heart because I do have love for Vivica…I wanted to apologize to her and I still do, but she didn’t take my phone call,” Kenya said.

“Well, no, she watches our show, so she heard you,” Wendy interjected.

“I have love for Vivica. I think she’s a good person. I think she’s a talented actress. And I am so sorry that I hurt her,” Kenya added.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres Sunday, Dec.6 at 8/7c on Bravo.