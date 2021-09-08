Kenya Moore on DWTS: Who she is and where you can find her on Instagram

Kenya Moore on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: @thekenyamoore/Instagram

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 announced their new celebrity dancers on Wednesday morning on Good Morning America.

Kenya Moore was one of the new cast members of the reality competition series.

Here is everything you need to know about Kenya Moore this season on DWTS.

Who is Kenya Moore on Dancing with the Stars Season 30?

One of the new dancers is Kenya Moore.

Kenya Moore is a reality TV star best known for her role on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

However, long before she became a reality TV sensation, Moore was an actress who appeared in Forest Whitaker’s 1995 hit movie Waiting to Exhale and the 2003 romantic comedy Deliver Us From Eva. She was also Miss USA in 1993.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, most people know her from the Real Housewives franchise.

Kenya Moore joined Real Housewives of Atlanta in the fifth season and served as a main cast member in seasons 5 through 10 and then from season 12 on. In Season 11, she was listed only as a friend of the show.

Moore married restaurant owner Marc Daly in 2017. The two had their first child in 2018, Brooklyn Doris. Moore filed for divorce in August 2021.

Peacock announced a new addition to the Real Housewives franchise this year titled The Real Housewives All-Stars, and Kenya Moore is part of that cast along with Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Cynthia Bailey, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, and Kyle Richards.

The show takes all the cast to an island in Turks and Caicos, and the show will debut in November 2021.

Moore also appeared on the reality TV series The Celebrity Apprentice 7.

How can you follow Kenya Moore on Instagram?

You can follow Kenya Moore on Instagram at @thekenyamoore.

Moore posted about her joining Dancing with the Stars.

“Yaaaayyyyyy! So excited to join the cast of @dancingabc,” she wrote. “This has been a dream of mine for over 20 years! This is for you @thebrooklyndaly and my late grandmother Doris who introduced me to dancing through a community center in Detroit! Dreams do come true.”

Kenya Moore has over 2.1 million Instagram followers. That number will surely help as the votes start to come in after she begins her journey on Dancing with the Stars Season 30.

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, at 8/7c on ABC.