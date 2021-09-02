Kenny and Armando return to 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way — Here’s what to expect

Kenny and Armando are returning to TLC’s 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. Pic credit: TLC

Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way premiered last Sunday night on TLC but one fan-favorite couple was not shown, causing many viewers to wonder why.

After all, Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio were announced to be a part of the Season 3 cast, much to the delight of their fans.

Now we’ve learned that the popular pair will, in fact, be featured on the show and they will be making their debut soon.

Kenny and Armando’s relationship too solid?

Much of the Season 3 premiere episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way dealt with the usual drama like secrets (that are sure to spill out and wreak havoc), jealousy, or some other possibly relationship ending stunner to get the show off to a good (for ratings) start.

Even Jenny and Sumit had huge barriers to deal with after Jenny flew off the handle and accused Sumit of never wanting to actually marry her.

We also got caught up with Corey and Evelin, and learned about the girl Corey met in Peru while he and Evelin were on a break.

90 Day Fiance fans also met Ellie and Victor, who seem sort of cute together… until we learned about how Victor cheated on her with another woman and that Ellie didn’t even find out about it until that other woman messaged and told her.

And then there was the introduction of Steven, who (gasp!) has a secret that he needs to share with Alina.

Kenny and Armando were not among those introduced, possibly because they have none of that. In fact, this season should be showing us Kenny and Armando’s love story as the pair have recently gotten married and are currently raising Armando’s daughter Hannah in Mexico.

After all, last season we saw Kenny and Armando get engaged and fight for their right to get married in Mexico.

Here’s what we expect from Kenny and Armando this season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

This season, we expect to actually see them tie the knot since they announced on May 23 that they did, in fact, get married. In fact, the Season 3 sneak peek showed Armando talking about the “big wedding” that he wants and Kenny asking him not to turn into a “bridezilla.”

Kenny and Armando haven’t been on a honeymoon yet so we can’t expect to see that happen. They recently told People that they were waiting for the coronavirus pandemic to calm down first so maybe we’ll get to see that in Season 4.

As for family planning, Kenneth admitted that he and Armando have been talking about whether they want to have a baby together or not.

“That is something that we’re in discussion about and working on what we want and that is another thing that we’re going through on this current season,” Kenneth told People. “We are working that out and seeing where that is, and a lot of that has to do with my family and with Armando’s family — we have a lot to consider.”

There likely will be more drama with Armando’s family because, while they did accept his coming out, they still have a very long way to go.

We’re definitely looking forward to catching back up with Armando and Kenneth on Sunday night.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.