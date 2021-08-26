90 Day Fiance: The Other Way spoilers: Corey meets Peruvian woman following another breakup with Evelin

Corey Rathgeber meets another woman while on break from Evelin Villegas. Pic credit: TLC

Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way promises a ton of drama, and one couple who is guaranteed to bring just that is Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas.

The on-again-off-again pair will continue to infuriate viewers with their relationship when the show returns. This time, it will be Corey who surprises everyone, including Evelin, by moving on with someone new when she puts the brakes on their relationship.

Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber go on a break

Corey and Evelin are still together in a clip for the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, but that wasn’t always the case. The pair revealed during their confessional that they had taken a break from their relationship, or rather, Evelin had ended things with Corey again.

The engaged couple was actually supposed to be planning their wedding, but things didn’t go as planned.

“After we got engaged, we were working through our problems, and things were going pretty smooth,” said Corey. “Evelin was dragging her feet on setting a wedding date.”

It seems that Evelin was dragging her feet because she felt Corey wasn’t living up to his obligations.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Corey promised me a lot of things,” claimed Evelin. “Like learning Spanish and engaging with my family, and nothing of that was happening, so I wasn’t ready to marry him yet because I didn’t [think] you were ready either.”

Corey meets another woman during trip to Peru

In the sneak peek of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Corey revealed that when Evelin decided that they should go on a break, “I took that as we were broken up.”

“Which we were broken up,” noted Corey to Evelin in their joint confessional. “It wasn’t taking a break you broke up with me.”

Corey later explained that after the breakup, “I was devastated, I was heartbroken, and I just wasn’t right in my head. I decided to go to Peru. It’s cheap, there’s good surf, and it’s close.”

He continued, “After a month in Peru, I figured it was time to head back to Ecuador, gather all my things, and move on, but at that moment is when quarantine happened.”

Due to the lockdown, Evelin and Corey were forced to be in each other’s presence again.

“Then Evelin found out through her friend that I was seeing another girl while I was in Peru,” revealed Corey.

“Once I found out about Corey hanging out with this Jenny in Peru, I mean, of course at that time, I was mad,” admitted Evelin. “But he told me that he only hang out with her for four days, but after I kept pressuring him, he admitted that there was more to the story.”

Check out the clip below and find out the full story when Season 3 returns.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 3 premieres Sunday, August 29 on TLC at 8/7c.