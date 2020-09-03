Kendra Caldwell shares adorable new photos of Addison and family

Kendra Caldwell just shared the most adorable photos of her kids.

Addison just celebrated her 10-month milestone and Garrett turned two back in June. Both are spitting images of their parents which was noted by several Counting On fans who commented on the gorgeous set of photos.

New photos shared on Instagram

Over the last several weeks, Kendra Caldwell has been scarce on social media. She was laying low before the couple announced their third pregnancy publicly. Now, both Kendra and Joseph Duggar are back to being visible on the social media platform.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

The latest set of photos was shared by Kendra earlier today. Addison just hit her 10-month milestone and is as cute as ever. There were photos of her alone and with her family as well. Addison’s tooth grin got Counting On fans gushing and many commented on how similar she looks to her mama.

Counting On viewers have watched as Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar have grown their relationship from friendship to married with children. They have been filming since their courtship so it has been a few years since she entered the picture and the family.

What is coming up for Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar?

In February 2021, the couple will be adding a third child into the mix. They announced they are expecting again last month. As of now, the gender of the newest little Duggar has not yet been revealed.

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell have continued to film Counting On and will likely do so for the foreseeable future. Both appear to be happy with what they are doing. They were a part of the video for Grace Duggar that aired in the most recent episode of Counting On.

With Addison’s first birthday coming up in just two months, there will be plenty to keep them busy. She was part of the 2019 Duggar baby boom and was born within the same month as two of her cousins, Bella and Maryella.

It is going to be a busy couple of months with the holiday season approaching as well. They are expecting their third child just two months into the new year and will also have an almost-three-year-old and a newly one-year-old. Kendra will have a lot on her plate in the coming months.

Counting on airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.