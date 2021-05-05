Kendra Caldwell returns to pushing products on Instagram after hiatus

Kendra Caldwell is back on Instagram pushing products. Pic credit: TLC

Kendra Caldwell is back to pushing products on Instagram after taking time off following the birth of her third child, Brooklyn Praise Duggar.

This time, she pushes a superfood product and gives followers a 20 percent off deal if followers use her code.

Several of the Duggar sisters have also tried their hand at Instagram influencing. Most push the same products, but the Teami Greens superfood is different.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Will Kendra Caldwell continue to push the products on Instagram?

Giving out discount codes and pushing products isn’t new for Kendra Caldwell. She is known for pushing products for oral hygiene.

She likely has more time now that her littlest one is almost three months old. At the beginning of the ad she put on her Instagram story, Kendra revealed she and Joseph Duggar have been learning to adjust to being a family of five.

Pic credit: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

What have Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar been up to?

Besides adjusting to their new routine, the couple has been busy with family events over the last several months. Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar attended Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey’s wedding in February. A little over a month later, they were in attendance at Jedidiah Duggar and Katey Nakatsu’s wedding.

Love The Duggars as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

They also took part in filming the Counting On Easter special, which aired ahead of the holiday. Kendra and Joseph sat with Jim Bob and Michelle, John-David and Abbie Grace, and Jessa and Ben while talking about faith in a church.

The birth of Brooklyn Praise Duggar was heavily featured as well. Kendra Caldwell was a trooper through the delivery, and this time, the COVID-19 protocols for having a baby were incredibly different.

Regarding the current circumstances in the Duggar world with Josh Duggar’s arrest, Kendra and Joseph Duggar have remained silent. There has been speculation about why, though nothing has been confirmed by either reality TV star.

Currently, the couple has three children under three in the home. Garrett will turn three in June, Addison will celebrate her second birthday in November, and Brooklyn was born this past February.

A lot is happening for Kendra and Joseph right now. It is unclear if they filmed more parts for Counting On, and as of now, the network has not confirmed another season. Given the current climate, it may just be dropped from the schedule altogether.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.