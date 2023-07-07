Kendra Caldwell and Lauren Swanson pop up during Jinger Duggar’s Arkansas visit

It’s been a while since Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo were in Arkansas, but she just released her footage.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth hosted the couple in their home; her footage was shared much earlier.

The visit happened at the end of March, confirming several things that Monsters and Critics has reported over the last few months about Kendra Caldwell and Lauren Swanson.

Joy was still very pregnant in the vlog and welcomed her baby boy Gunner in May. He was the 31st grandchild of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, with Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu’s daughter, Nora Kate, who made her entrance a few days later and secured the spot as grandbaby number 32.

It was confirmed that Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar welcomed a fourth child, a baby boy. Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar secretly welcomed two little ones; Jinger’s vlog showed evidence of it all.

Here’s what we know about the rarely-seen Kendra and Lauren, Jinger’s sisters-in-law.

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar have four children

Counting On viewers and followers knew that Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar had three children, as their first three were all featured on the show.

The birth of Brooklyn Praise, the couple’s third child, was one of the show’s last episodes to air before its cancellation a few months later.

Monsters and Critics reported that Joe and Kendra welcomed a fourth child, likely a little boy.

Kendra Caldwell is spotted with her fourth child. Pic credit: @JingerJeremyVuolo/YouTube

Jinger and Jeremy spent some time with them catching up, and Kendra was spotted holding her little one while hanging out with all the sisters and sisters-in-law.

Lauren Swanson spotted with a baby bump

Lauren Swanson may be the most elusive of the Duggar women. She and Josiah Duggar have seemingly disappeared, only being seen by accident in family videos or, sometimes, not at all.

The couple had a baby girl, Bella, during the 2019 baby boom, and she was a part of Counting On. However, it seems they are now parents of three little ones, with the most recent baby being born around the beginning of May or end of April, based on a registry found online.

In Jinger Duggar’s footage, Lauren was spotted with a baby bump.

Lauren Swanson’s baby bump is visible. Pic credit: @JingerJeremyVuolo/YouTube

Jinger’s timing when releasing the vlog is curious, mainly because it was over two months ago. A few of her siblings are spending time with her in California, with fans wondering whether Jessa Duggar is pregnant again.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.