Kendall Jenner reveals why she avoided her sisters at Met Gala 2023

The 2023 Met Gala featured many celebrities at the event, including three of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters: Kim Kardashian along with Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

The three sisters may have all been at the same event, but Kendall made it a point to avoid being around Kylie and Kim, prompting many to believe there may have been a feud going on.

Viewers have seen a feud between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian continuing to play out on Season 3 of The Kardashians.

However, there haven’t been any hints or signs that Kendall might have issues building up with Kim or Kylie, as they’ve seemed to get along in episodes.

The Met Gala 2023 is known for bringing celebrities together and creating plenty of photo ops as celebs celebrate fashion.

However, Kendall recently explained why she tried not to be around her sister and half-sister too often at the fancy event.

Why did Kendall Jenner try to avoid Kylie and Kim at Met Gala 2023?

There’s a glaring height disparity between Kendall Jenner and her sisters, Kim and Kylie. Kendall, the main model of the family, stands at 5-foot-10-inches or taller based on some accounts. Meanwhile, Kylie is 5-foot-6-inches, and Kim is the shortest at 5-foot-2-inches tall.

According to Teen Vogue, Jenner’s knee-high, lace-up platform boots made her much taller, at nearly 6-foot-7. Her outfit appeared in an Instagram carousel post, showing how tall she looked at the event.

Due to that serious difference in height, Kendall actively avoided Kim and Kylie at this past May’s Met Gala because photos would look awkward as she towered over her sisters.

A photo ended up happening with the three sisters striking a pose together and, as one would expect, looked awkward. A video also occurred featuring a quick interview.

While Kendall stands among the tallest members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, her half-sister Khloe Kardashian is the same height as her.

Kendall, Kim, and Kylie appear together at Met Gala 2023

Despite being a bit taller than Kylie and much taller than Kim, Kendall didn’t run from them entirely. An interview arrived on the Vogue YouTube channel in which they stood side by side by side as they answered questions from Kim’s friend Lala Anthony about their outfits and the event to honor Karl Lagerfeld.

“I feel amazing. I’m so happy to be here. For Karl and just for the theme and for the Met, I’m so happy. I’m wearing Marc Jacobs,” Kendall shared.

Per Harper’s Bazaar, Kendall wore a black bodysuit for Met Gala that featured sequins and extra-long sleeves which dropped to the floor and trailed behind her.

With her hair in a high ponytail, Kendall completed the look with Lorraine Schwartz Jewelry earrings, sheer tights by Wolford, and those super-tall black boots.

“It’s a little emotional. I owe a lot to [Lagerfeld] and what he did for me,” Kendall said during a red-carpet interview. “I started working with him when I was really young and really new, and he really embraced me.”

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.