Khloe Kardashian gets cheeky in a skimpy ‘Golden Girl’ bikini

Khloe Kardashian brought a shiny golden vibe with her latest series of bikini shots to promote new attire from Good American.

The 38-year-old Kardashians star and founder of Good American struck poses in a curve-hugging “Golden Girl” bikini at a gorgeous beach scene.

In one of several images she shared with her 309 million followers, Khloe stood with her back turned to the camera and looked over her shoulder as her wet, wavy locks flowed down her back.

She kept one hand at her side, revealing her fit physique as she stood before puffy white clouds, blue sky, and gently crashing waves.

Khloe credited photographer Greg Swales for capturing her image and also tagged many other Instagram accounts in the photo.

They included the Good American and Body Glove brands, as well as celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimmons and makeup artist Ash K Holm for helping create her stunning look.

Khloe Kardashian shares her ‘Golden Girl’ bikini photos

Khloe teased the upcoming drop for Body Glove with another shot shared on the same day as the “Golden Girl” image above.

In the teaser image, the reality TV star kneeled on fine sand with her hands on a Body Glove surfboard. Khloe’s sculpted arms were highlighted in the shot as one hand gripped the side of the surfboard.

A gorgeous beach scene created the backdrop for her photo, including rock formations visible with crashing waves as Khloe appeared fixated on the board with her wet flocks falling past her chest.

“My Blue Crush Moment… Drops Tomorrow,” she wrote for this caption, referencing the 2002 surfing film starring Kate Bosworth, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sanoe Lake.

Khloe’s third and final IG share featuring the golden bikini featured her lying sideways on the Body Glove board. One arm was bent and propped her up, while the other was bent behind her head as she leaned back and looked toward the sky.

The Body Glove’s metallic gold bikini features a black waistband on the bottoms and black side portions on the top. The top also featured a black Y-like middle zipper portion as part of a striking look.

Khloe didn’t use any specific message for her caption, instead option to post an emoji for surfing.

Khloe introduced Good American’s collab with Body Glove

The visuals above were part of Khloe’s Good American launching a collaboration with Body Glove for scuba-inspired swimwear.

Per Elle, this collab is a 19-piece limited-edition collection featuring sizes XS through 5XL. The swimwear combines Good American’s “body-inclusive designs” and “fit expertise” along with Body Glove’s signature gear featuring a “scuba and surf sporty aesthetic.”

Swimsuits include metallic gold and neon pinks in the color schemes. The collection consists of bikinis, one-piece swimsuits, mini skirts, and bike shorts, all intended as beachwear for other occasions.

“This collaboration was incredibly intentional as swimwear is such a tricky category to shop for and one many women shy away from,” Good American CEO and Co-Founder Emma Grede said.

“By blending our knowledge in inclusive design with Body Glove’s expertise in swim, we’re able to deliver a collection truly made for women’s bodies.”

Based on Khloe’s posts above, she appeared to model the Good American x Body Glove You Spin Me Swim Top for $75 and the matching Shout Bikini Bottom for $69.

There’s also a Time After Time Swimsuit in a similar design with black side portions and a black zipper extending from the midsection to the top of the item.

Monsters and Critics previously reported about Khloe promoting the Good American and Body Glove collab as she struck poses in a neon pink bikini.

More details about the collection’s various items are available at BodyGlove.com.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.