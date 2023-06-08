Is Kendall Jenner pregnant? Pregnancy teased by Kardashians family member

Is Kendall Jenner pregnant? The 27-year-old member of the Kardashian-Jenner family is currently the only one without any kids.

In a preview of an upcoming episode of The Kardashians, several scenes featured Kendall, including her and Kylie riding horses, and another scene teasing a pregnancy.

With Kendall seated comfortably for her confessional interview, an off-camera producer asked her, “So, the big question is, ‘How’s the pregnancy going?'”

That had Kendall smiling and looking around without commenting as the preview clip ended.

The teaser at the end of the third episode of Hulu’s reality TV series was enough to get fans buzzing and wondering about that tidbit.

She’s been in the headlines for various relationships over the years, with her most recently dating musician Bad Bunny, but is Kendall pregnant?

Fans react to Kendall Jenner pregnancy tease

With the preview at the end of The Kardashians episode, speculation about Kendall Jenner expecting her first child may have arrived.

It was a quick tease by an off-camera producer, without Kendall offering any confirmation or denial about it in the clip, leaving viewers to wait until the next episode to see what it’s all about.

While she’s currently dating Bad Bunny, at the time of the episode’s filming, Kendall was still in a relationship with NBA star Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns.

During E! ‘s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kendall even expressed some jealousy about her sister Kylie having a kid and expressed interest in wanting kids of her own.

The recent Kardashians tease got people talking on Twitter, with more than a few wondering if Kendall is, in fact, pregnant with her first child.

“So @KendallJenner is pregnant ? If so congrats mama! #KUWK,” one Twitter user wrote.

Pic credit: @honey_yenho/Twitter

“Did the producer/interviewer asked Kendall how the pregnancy is going???? Is Kendall Jenner pregnant???? 👀🤔 #TheKardashians,” another Twitter user wrote.

Pic credit: @tlselle72/Twitter

“What tf do you mean Kendall Jenner is pregnant?” another individual tweeted after the episode aired.

Pic credit: @kiwiofthetimes/Twitter

Some fans thought Kendall might have teased a pregnancy in April because of an Instagram post for Moon Oral Care products.

In the post, Kendall appears in a mirror photo holding up one of the products, a Platinum Teeth Whitening Pen, which led some to believe it was a pregnancy test.

That April IG post was merely part of a collaboration between Kendall and the brand, and not any hint that she and Bad Bunny were expecting a child together.

Is Kendall Jenner pregnant with one of her boyfriends?

While the teaser clip caused plenty of excitement during The Kardashians preview, Kendall isn’t pregnant herself. Instead, that tease is connected with the other scene featuring Kendall and horses.

An episode of Season 2 of The Kardashians last November revealed that Kendall was expecting her first baby horse via surrogate mare.

During a confessional, Kendall spoke about buying sperm from a male “stud,” carefully selected based on being “an Olympian.”

According to Page Six, Kendall learned about the exciting news while preparing for the 2022 edition of the Met Gala. At the time, she was still with Devin Booker after they first started dating in 2020.

Her mother, Kris Jenner, suggested to Kendall during another episode of Kardashians Season 2 to consider giving her another grandchild or maybe freezing her eggs.

“You keep telling me, ‘You’re not getting any younger,’ but guess what? It’s my life,” Kendall said to her mom, adding, “I don’t know if I’m ready yet.”

As of this writing, it appears she’s still not ready, or expecting, at least a child of her own. However, next week’s Kardashians episode will likely bring an update on the horse’s pregnancy.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.