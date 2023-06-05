Kendall Jenner sizzles in a red bikini while lounging in bed

Talk about bringing the heat! Kendall Jenner sent temperatures soaring in a head-turning bikini to kick off summer.

The 27-year-old supermodel struck several sultry poses in a red-hot bikini to ring in the week.

Taking to her Instagram, where she has a whopping 290 million followers, Kendall put her modeling prowess to good use as she worked her angles and lighting while posing on a bed.

Kendall donned a one-shouldered bikini top and matching bottoms in a gorgeous crimson color that showcased her model physique.

The contemporary backdrop for Kendall’s photoshoot included a wooden wall and minimalist furniture and accessories, allowing her to take center stage in the shots.

Kendall stood for the first shot, gazing into the distance with an intense smize and one hand resting on her hip.

Showing off a different angle, Kendall laid down on the bed in the second slide, highlighting her taut abs.

Another slide right saw Kendall on her stomach with one hand under her chin, looking strikingly beautiful and relaxed.

Kendall’s fourth slide was slightly out of focus, making it aesthetically pleasing while accentuating her figure.

The stellar photography was compliments of Yulia Gorbachenko, while Mary Phillips got credit for Kendall’s natural makeup look.

Kendall’s swimsuit is The Attico One Strap Bikini Set in the color Lobster from her FWRD collaboration, the brand for which she’s been the creative director since 2021.

Proving just how influential Kendall is, the bikini set — which retails for $350 — is already sold out online at fwrd.com.

As a top model, staying fit is part of Kendall’s job. She spoke to Harper’s Bazaar and shared some of her diet and workout tips to maintain her enviable 5′ 10″ frame.

Kendall’s stunning physique is attributed to a healthy lifestyle

The brunette beauty is a fan of waking up early and typically starts her day with exercise, around 7 a.m., often working with celebrity personal trainer, Gunnar Peterson, incorporating ab work and kickboxing.

Being booked and busy means Kendall doesn’t have much time for lunch, so she makes it quick. Lean white meat and rice are some of her go-tos for her mid-day meal, and vegetables with hummus is a favorite snack of hers.

Dinner often consists of something healthy like vegan spaghetti bolognese or sushi, and if Kendall is craving something sweet, she opts for frozen yogurt, a favorite indulgence of hers, specifically the classic Tart flavor from Go Greek.

Kendall also admitted that in order to be “fully awake for the next day,” she requires at least seven to eight hours of sleep. So after a busy day of photoshoots, meetings, workouts, and time with family and friends, Kendall is sure to hit the hay at a reasonable hour before waking up and starting all over again.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Hulu. Season 3 gets new episodes every Thursday.