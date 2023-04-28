Kendall Jenner enjoys date night with Bad Bunny

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny enjoyed another outing, taking in the sounds of a longtime friend.

Kendall and Bad Bunny met up for a recent date night at a Tyler, the Creator concert.

As fans know, Kendall and Tyler, the Creator, have been friends for years. She frequently attends his shows, showing support for her pal.

But it was Kendall’s date that truly made headlines.

Following a Coachella date a few weeks ago, the reality star and the reggaeton musician seemingly extended their fun, enjoying their company and listening to beautiful music.

Kendall and Bad Bunny made a very public exit, leaving the concert in a luxury car and smiling.

The reality star and the musician were at the place to be on Wednesday night, attending the Tyler, the Creator concert at the El Rey Theatre.

Kendall and Bad Bunny are known for their appreciation of music, making this joint outing a natural choice for the two talented individuals. Their presence at the concert captured the attention of fans and media alike, creating buzz around their potential relationship.

And their exit from the venue also generated a buzz. That’s because the couple hopped in a white Bugatti Chiron after leaving the show. The luxury vehicle has an astounding price tag of $3 million.

With Bad Bunny behind the wheel, Kendall sat on the passenger’s side and drove away.

Both parties looked chic yet casual. Kendall rocked her signature black yoga pants and a black baseball cap.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny donned a white T-shirt and black pants.

The event came after another public outing at Coachella, where Bad Bunny made history.

Kendall Jenner watches as Bad Bunny makes Coachella history

Kendall and Bad Bunny fueled dating rumors at Coachella, a six-day festival in Indio, California. The romance was Kendall’s first since she split with her longtime lover, NBA player Devin Booker in October 2022.

As for Coachella, 2023 was a year of firsts, with the first Latin and K Pop headliners. Bad Bunny made his place in history as the first Latin headliner in Coachella’s history. Along for the ride was Kendall, spotted getting close to the rapper.

Later, Kendall attended his sold-out show, accompanied by some famous faces.

Also checking out the performance was a powerful quartet, including Amazon’s founder Jeff Bezos, his partner, Lauren Sanchez, Kendall’s momager Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

Will Kendall’s latest affair be part of The Kardashians Season 3?

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Hulu. Season 3 premieres on Thursday, May 25.