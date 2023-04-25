Jeff Bezos and partner joined by Kris Jenner for Bad Bunny fun at Coachella

Jeff Bezos showed that he keeps up with the trends, even though he is nearly 60.

The billionaire entrepreneur attended the popular music festival Coachella with his partner, Lauren Sanchez. The couple chose an electrifying performance by Puerto Rican singer and rapper Bad Bunny as their main event for the evening.

The iconic desert festival welcomed the who’s who from various industries. Among other celebrities in attendance included Leonardo DiCaprio, Irina Shayk, and Kendall Jenner.

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, accompanied Jeff and Lauren for the entertaining gathering.

The quartet’s appearance at Coachella sparked considerable attention on social media.

As the high-profile entourage soaked up the vibes at Bad Bunny’s highly anticipated performance, they blended in effortlessly with other festival-goers.

Jeff Bezos’ attendance at the show made a lot of sense because the relentless entrepreneur made his multi-billion dollar fortune by keeping his eye on the pulse. Similarly, as the matriarch of the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kris Jenner has demonstrated an eye for all things profit and trends.

The two moguls have a lot in common, with supportive partners who were along for the ride.

PEOPLE spotted the famous faces at the event, which was the place to be this past weekend.

Bad Bunny was just the artist to bring the powerful people together. Known for his vibrant tunes that span multiple genres like Latin trap and reggaeton, Bad Bunny created a lively atmosphere full of rhythm and dance. The performance was extra special because he was the first Latin artist to headline Coachella.

Of course, Kris’ daughter Kendall also has a special connection to the headliner.

After breaking up with NBA player Devin Booker last year, Kendall has been linked to Bad Bunny himself.

While representatives from both camps have not confirmed nor denied these rumors, fans have kept their eyes open for any signs of confirmation.

Kendall Jenner attends Coachella, promotes 818 Tequila

Kendall mixed business and pleasure, attending Coachella with her rumored beau, Bad Bunny. The two took in the sights and sounds of the festival, with Kendall in the front row for Bad Bunny’s concert.

Additionally, Kendall promoted 818 Tequila with a party at the Revolve Festival. Each year, the Revolve Festival runs simultaneously with Coachella, providing options for those in the area.

Since Kendall has served as the creative director of FWRD, and FWRD is under the umbrella of Revolve, the model’s attendance was all but guaranteed.

Kendall seems to be killing it professionally and personally, with a thriving career, and potentially, a budding romance.