Alright, stop everything! Kendall Jenner shared a post yesterday wearing one of the most unique jumpsuits the world has ever seen, and get this – she was jumping on a bed with a glass of wine and didn’t even spill a drop!

The revealing black ensemble featured a flowy bell bottom on one side, leaving one leg and one arm out to highlight her ultra-fit figure.

The 27-year-old supermodel turned tequila brand owner is also the creative director of FWRD, a thriving fashion retailer. It’s a good thing she looks great in hats because she’s clearly wearing several.

Beyond modeling for the company, Kendall is primarily responsible for curating the entire look and feel of the website, and surprise, surprise, she’s killing it.

In the recent share, Kendall was caught celebrating the latest collection of clothing and accessories on FWRD created by Alaïa, a legendary Parisian fashion brand.

As made apparent by Kendall’s outfit, the couture label specializes in merging timeless beauty with powerful feminity to create fresh, innovative looks.

Kendall Jenner rocked the runway at Prada Show during Milan Fashion Week

Craving more of Kendall’s unparalleled fashion? Well, she made her catwalk comeback last week, strutting her stuff on the Prada runway during Milan Fashion Week wearing a long, tan coat and yellow pointed-toe heels.

Always ahead of the trends, the gorgeous media personality also donned an unusual makeup look, featuring feathery baby blue lashes against a dewy complexion.

Kendall’s dark locks were straightened over her shoulders, with a few strands tucked behind her ears and a striking center part.

She captioned the share, “thank you thank you thank you @prada 🫶🏼🤭🥹🤍.”

Kendall Jenner went full cowgirl mode to promote FWRD

Circling back to Kendall and her relationship with FWRD, she looked absolutely stunning in a campaign for the retailer, sporting a black bralette with high-waisted denim pants and a black cowboy hat.

The world-famous cover girl lounged back on a sofa, unveiling her toned tummy while flashing the camera a luminous smile.

Those who follow Kendall know she’s not shy about advertising FWRD on her account, and she’s certainly never disappointed with her wardrobe choices.

Furthermore, Kendall obviously has a knack for revolutionizing the fashion industry, making her the perfect fit for FWRD, which began with the mission of transforming the online shopping experience.

The company’s website has her signature flair and reflects current trends with a high-fashion twist that often edges on avant-garde.

In the caption, the jaw-dropping post credited the photographer and encouraged fans to shop Kendall’s collection on FWRD.

When speaking of her role at FWRD and its global impact, Kendall exclusively told Vogue magazine, “I hope, in some small way, this is a chance to give more emerging creatives this kind of platform. I work with a tremendous amount of people who not only inspire my high fashion but also my day-to-day choices. The digital space is such an important tool for many of today’s creatives, and it’s definitely a window into the next generation of talent.”