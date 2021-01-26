Kelly Dodd teases that she might actually be fired from Real Housewives of Orange County

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd says there’s a chance the rumors she won’t be returning to the franchise are true. Pic credit: Bravo

Season 15 of the Real Housewives of Orange County is coming to an end. And while the ladies may be thankful to have this stressful season come to an end, it also brings up plenty of questions for fans.

Specifically, fans are left wondering which Housewives will return for the next season, and which decide to walk away or have been fired from the franchise.

RHOC star Kelly Dodd has been one of the most controversial Housewives in recent history. She’s received plenty of flack in recent months for her insensitive comments surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

And it seemed that Kelly was unwavering in her opinions during the first part of the RHOC reunion. Another strike against her as she went toe-to-toe with host Andy Cohen.

Kelly and Andy butt heads over mask debate during RHOC reunion

During the first part of the two-part reunion episodes, Kelly and Andy engaged in a tense conversation about the pandemic and it left fans divided.

“Kelly, we heard you say so many things this season about masks and whether people should wear them. Tell us now, what is your stance on masks?” Andy asked.

Kelly responded that ultimately her stance hadn’t changed and she used an interesting analogy in an attempt to make her point.

“Well, I hate wearing [a] mask. I think everybody’s on that with me. I will wear [one] because I have to. But does your pants protect you from a fart? Like, is it helping? Are the masks helping? I don’t know,” she responded.

Andy then pushed the issue by asking Kelly to respond to some of the backlash she’d received online about not taking the pandemic seriously. According to Kelly, she regrets some of her statements.

This included her comments about COVID-19 being God’s way of “thinning the herd.”

Andy ultimately ended up asking Kelly if she was worried about “being on the wrong side of history?”

Will Kelly’s controversial stance get her fired from the show?

Although Kelly’s comments rubbed many followers the wrong way, there were also plenty of her fans and followers who praised the newlywed for being honest despite the push back.

Kelly took to her Instagram to post a selfie after the airing of the reunion and fans flooded the comments, many in support of her ability to stand her ground.

One fan asked, “please tell me you’re coming [back]? That the rumor isn’t true .. you can’t be canned [surprised face emoji] youre my fav housewife.”

Kelly responded with a vague non-answer leaving her followers hanging, “that rumor is every single year .. it could be true ..”

It has yet to be announced which RHOC Housewives will be making a return and which, if any, will be exiting the franchise.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.