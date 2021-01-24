Kelly Dodd gushes about married life, future plans with Rick Leventhal

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd is loving married life with new husband Rick Leventhal. Pic credit: ImageCollect/Admedia

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd is reveling in married life with her new husband, Rick Leventhal.

Regardless of the drama Kelly endured on Season 15 of the show and the confrontations she’s experiencing throughout the 2-part reunion episodes, she’s not letting that distract her from the happiness of married life with Rick.

The couple, who tied the knot, just three months ago in Napa in a small ceremony in October, have been enjoying their marital bliss.

Now that they’re married, Rick has made the move from the east coast to California to be with Kelly and her daughter Jolie.

Rick is moving across the country to start life with Kelly and Jolie

Kelly recently spoke to E! News and shared, “Rick sold his apartment in New York and he sold his place in Florida, but he still has his West Hamptons house that we’re going to be putting on the market in a week.”

She continued to explain, “And we’re going to be purchasing a lot here in Newport Beach. We just put down an offer so we’ll see if we get it.”

It seems like wedded bliss for Kelly and Rick is in full swing. According to the controversial RHOC Housewife, “Everything is working out really great. We’re transferred over to the L.A. bureau and he’s loving the weather her and Jolie loves him and it’s been fantastic. We’ve had a wonderful journey so far.”

Kelly and Rick’s wedding was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic

According to Kelly, she had hoped for a “big blowout wedding,” however the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced the couple to shift their plans. Ultimately, they invited 20 of their closest friends and family to attend their nuptials.

Although the ongoing pandemic threw a wrench into the couple’s original wedding plans, they refused to let it stop them from creating a magical day and uniting them.

The couple also has grand plans to celebrate their marriage by taking a lavish honeymoon once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and they’re able to travel again.

“A honeymoon we definitely want to do. It’s on our agenda so far,” Kelly said.

She shared her ideal honeymoon location too.

“I want to go to Africa. I want to go on a safari to Africa. All these animals are endangered and I want to see them before they get extinct,” she admitted.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.