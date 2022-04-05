Katie Flood opens up about how Below Deck Med changed her, reveals Below Deck Down Under connection

Katie calls one Below Deck Down Under a brother. Pic credit: Bravo

Katie Flood has opened up about Below Deck Mediterranean while also revealing her connection to Below Deck Down Under.

The chief stew made her debut on Below Deck Med Season 6. Katie has been busy living her best life since the show ended.

After spending time traveling, Katie recently reunited with her Below Deck Mediterranean pal Malia White on a yacht.

It’s no secret the Season 6 crew has one of the closest bonds in the Below Deck franchise history. Katie has spilled some tea on that bond and her experience on the show.

The brunette beauty has a surprise connection to one of the Below Deck Down Under crew members.

What did Katie Flood say about Below Deck Mediterranean experience and her crew members?

In a recent Instagram stories Q&A session, Katie was asked a few questions relating to her Below Deck experience.

One user wanted to know if Below Deck was worth it.

“I gained so much strength putting myself in that situation. I have so much more confidence and became very sure of myself because of the experience. It was a personal journey for sure and will be forever grateful for pushing myself to do it,” Katie shared.

Another question asked it Katie still keeps in contact with her Season 6 costars.

“Yes we still have a group chat, lots of love for these lil chickens,” she wrote over a picture of the crew together.

Although Katie loves all of the colleagues from the show, when a fan asked who she was closest to from Below Deck Med, it was an easy answer for her. Courtney Veale and Malia are her girls forever.

“I love my whole crew so much but these ladies make it extra special and now I am so blessed to be working with Malia again,” Katie spilled.

The chief stew also shared a picture of her with Malia after getting asked to see her with Malia, who reshared the image with hearts emojis on it.

Katie Flood has a Below Deck Down Under connection

It’s common for former Below Deck cast members to reveal a friendship or working connection to current crew members. Katie’s no exception using her Instagram stories Q&A to reveal her connection to Below Deck Down Under deckhand Benny Crawley.

When asked if she had watched the latest Below Deck spin-off, Katie stated, “Not yet but have plans to get into it this weekend. Also people how much do we love my home boy Benny? He’s legit a brother to me.”

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Katie Flood gained a lot from her time on the show, including a new group of close friends. The brunette beauty may have a new crop of pals, but Katie hasn’t forgotten her friend Benny or his new stint on Below Deck Down Under.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Below Deck Down Under airs Thursdays on Peacock.