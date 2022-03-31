Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Chef Marcos Spaziani worked with two Below Deck stars before show

Chef Marcos was already familiar with a couple of people in the Below Deck family before he joined the show. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star chef Marcos Spaziani worked with two Below Deck stars before he joined the hit yachting show.

Marcos has quickly become one of the most beloved chefs in the Below Deck franchise. There was an outpour of love and support for Marcos after cutting his scalp during Erica Rose’s horrible charter. Colin MacRae even gave him props for working through the pain.

It’s not just fans that adore Marcos. His Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 crew members do too. Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, and Kelsie Goglia have all stopped by chef Marcos’ restaurant in downtown Los Angeles.

The talented chef has more support from the Below Deck family than those he met onscreen. Marcos has a couple of close bonds with one alum from the franchise and a newbie too.

Who are the Below Deck stars Marcos knew before joining Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Below Deck Season 8 alum Ashling Lorger showed her support for how Marcos has been doing on the sailing show through Instagram Stories.

The blonde beauty shared two pictures. One image was simply just the two of them on the beach. Another one was of Ashling gushing over Marcos appearing on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

“So proud of my friend. I’m sure your all going to love him and his food,” she wrote alongside his official photo for the show.

Ashling and Marco also have a bond with Below Deck Down Under star Jamie Sayed. In an interview with Showbiz Cheatsheet, Jamie revealed he, Marcos, and Ashling worked together on a yacht in Florida. Jamie echoed chef Marcos’ hard work ethic.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht bromance

Marcos developed a close friendship with Gary and Colin while filming the hit show. The three men often share photos and videos from their time together on Parsifal III.

Recent Marcos revealed Gary’s back in Los Angeles visiting him by sharing an Instagram post stating the two missed Colin.

Although he didn’t develop the same kind of bond with Tom Pearson, Marcos did show his support for him following the most recent episode. When Tom apologized to the crew for his actions surrounding the anchor dragging incident, Marcos showed him love and kindness.

The Below Deck family is a one. That’s been proven once again with the revelation that chef Marcos Spaziani worked with Ashling Lorger and Jamie Sayed before his Below Deck Sailing Yacht stint.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.