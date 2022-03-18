Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Colin MacRae talks Marcos Spaziani’s head injury, defends chef amid Erica Rose drama

Colin and Marcos developed a strong bond on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Colin MacRae has opened up about chef Marcos Spaziani’s head injury. Colin is also defending his friend against charter guests Erica Rose and Charles Sanders slamming Marcos’ food.

Marcos didn’t have the best charter with Erica Rose and her husband, Charles Sanders. The latter went on a rampage about the food. Erica defended her husband in an interview with Monsters and Critics, revealing he was acting.

However, Marcos was determined to please the beyond demanding guests on the charter. The chef cut off part of his scalp while preparing the final dinner for Charles and Erica’s group. Thankfully the wound was superficial, and despite the pain, Marcos was in the galley cooking his butt off.

Macros recently gave Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans an update on his head injury. Now, his bunkmate and friend Colin have weighed in on the hot topic too.

What did Colin MacRae say about Marcos Spaziani’s head injury on Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Colin admitted the incident was a complete shock in an interview with Bravo Insider. The chief engineer recalled Daisy coming up to get him and then running down to the crew mess to help Marcos.

“I ran downstairs and just saw this hole in Marcos’ head pouring out blood, and he was holding a chunk of his own scalp in his hand,” Colin said.

As mentioned above, luckily, the injury wasn’t nearly as bad as it looked at first. Colin revealed the whole incident was a shock.

“It turned out to be not as deep and serious as we initially thought, but yeah, when someone’s holding a piece of their scalp in their hand, it’s a bit of a shock to the system,” he spilled to the website.

Colin defends chef Marcos against charter guests Erica Rose and Charles Sanders

The fact Marcos hurt himself but pushed through to please Erica and Charles only made Colin dislike the rude charter guests more. It took a lot for Colin to stay quiet as Charles went on his “gross food” rant, which Charles claims was scripted.

“Marcos is the best chef I’ve ever worked with. The primary, Erica’s husband, just, I think he said that he’d rather eat McDonald’s or something like that, which is just so wrong for the level of food that Marcos was producing. I really, really had to hold my tongue when talking to the guests after that,” Colin expressed.

Chef Marcos Spaziani, Colin MacRae, and Gary King became close friends after being bunkmates on Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Their bromance has been featured on social media by all the guys.

Colin has opened up about what happened when chef Marcos injured his head. Following Erica Rose and Charles Sanders’ dramatic charter, the chief engineer has also stood up for Marcos’ culinary skills.

