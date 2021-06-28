Katie Conrad is married — Here’s what we know about new husband Brandon Eaves

Katie gets emotional while trying on her wedding dress Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 10 star, Katie Conrad recently got married to the man she calls the “love of her life” Brandon Eaves.

After divorcing and severing all contact with her MAFS spouse, Derek Sherman, Katie appears to have met her true match through Brandon and the two became husband and wife during their recent outdoor wedding.

Marrying a stranger is full of surprises and Katie and Brandon’s love story is no exception. Despite Katie’s initial reluctance to jump back into the dating scene, Brandon managed to steal her heart.

Who is Brandon Eaves?

Brandon Eaves is a member of the Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi. He grew up in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and enjoys traveling, food, and games, including puzzles, video games, and cards.

Brandon and Katie met on the dating app, Hinge, in early 2020, right as the pandemic was spreading through the country.

The two began to bond mostly through messages and their common interests. Brandon took Katie on their first official date and she was won over by the fact that he just so happened to pick her favorite Mexican restaurant.

Another interesting coincidence was that Brandon and Katie unknowingly lived in the same apartment complex, something they learned when Brandon picked her up for their first date.

Quarantine brought the couple closer

Having met during such an unprecedented time due to COVID-19, Katie and Brandon were able to spend a lot of time together and fall more in love during quarantine. The couple, along with their beloved dog Jax, bonded and eventually realized they had found true love with one another.

Their love had grown so strong that when Brandon was called to Keesler Air Force Base, Katie agreed to move with him to Mississippi without hesitancy. Brandon proposed to Katie at the end of 2020.

The couple enjoys walks with their dog, boating, and spending time in their first home by the coast.

Katie has received a lot of support and approval from friends and family, who believe that Brandon is a far better match for her than her ex Derek.

Katie also received support from fellow MAFS alumni such as her Season 10 costar, Taylor, who told Katie that her new relationship is “proof that there’s good Brandon’s in the world,” a reference to Taylor’s highly turbulent marriage and divorce from her own MAFS ex-husband, Brandon Reid.

Katie continues to express her deep love and appreciation for Brandon Eaves on social media and feels thankful to have found not only a husband but a best friend that makes her feel like the luckiest girl in the world.

