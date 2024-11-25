Kathy Hilton shades Mauricio Umansky in RHOBH preview, gets warning from Kyle Richards

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 came in hot for the premiere.

It seems the ladies of Beverly Hills are not taking their foot off the gas all season, either.

As Monsters and Critics reported, a preview for RHOBH featured Dorit Kemsley shutting down Kyle Richards during their fight at Sutton Stracke’s party.

The former friends are at each other’s throats instead of supporting each other as they deal with their marriages imploding.

Kyle doesn’t just have drama with Dorit in Episode 2 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14.

There’s a bit of a sister squabble because it wouldn’t be RHOBH without Kathy Hilton and Kyle taking jabs.

Kathy Hilton shades Mauricio Umansky in RHOBH preview and gets a warning from Kyle Richards

The latest preview features Kyle, Sutton, Kathy, and Erika Jayne talking about Mauricio. In true Kathy fashion, she speaks her mind, including shading Mauricio over aging badly.

When Kyle comes to Mauricio’s defense because — let’s be honest, he looks pretty good for his age — Kathy makes fun of him. Kathy jokes about Mauricio’s gym selfie, but instead of making Kyle feel better, the comment upsets her.

“Don’t be mean,” Kyle spats to Kathy, who laughs and states her case of not being mean.

Via her confessional, Kathy admits her family has had issues with Mauricio over the years. Kathy references him talking about her husband, Rick Hilton, and his company on Buying Beverly Hills.

Kathy wants Kyle to move on from Mauricio, and she’s not biting her tongue. Kyle isn’t just getting advice from her sister; Erika and Sutton also give their two cents.

Erika Jayne and Sutton Stracke weigh in on Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s situation

After being together for 30 years, Kyle’s struggling to figure out what comes next for her now that Mauricio has officially moved out. Erika advises Kyle to be prepared, while Sutton thinks Kyle needs a better poker face about her estranged husband.

Honestly, Kyle seems uncomfortable with the entire conversation – like she isn’t interested in having it or hearing what people say.

Kyle maintains she and Mauricio have so much respect for each other as the women warn her to protect herself. Sutton does manage to make the talk about her, only to have Erika call her out in a bit of a war of words.

The entire dynamic of RHOBH has shifted this season, and we are here for it. That’s not all the Beverly Hills news.

Andy Cohen and Kyle Richards pleaded with Chrissy Teigen to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills at Bravo Fan Fest this weekend. Chrissy had the best response and fans had much to say on the hot topic.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.