Kathy Hilton denies feud with Sutton Stracke as the RHOBH star shades their friendship

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has officially wrapped but the drama is not over yet.

Viewers are still reeling from the events in Part 3 of the reunion when Sutton Stracke was rushed to the emergency room after she collapsed on the stage.

However, there’s a theory on social media that she was faking her illness because she was afraid to face off with Kathy Hilton.

Kathy made a surprise appearance to support Kyle Richards, and the sisters were ready to call out Sutton’s behavior throughout the season.

They never got that chance because Sutton had a medical scare moments after Kathy took the stage.

However, while most of the RHOBH cast castmates showed concern, Kathy was busy whispering to Erika Jayne – suggesting that Sutton was using the sudden illness to avoid their confrontation.

If that was the case, it worked because Sutton — accompanied by Garcelle Beauvais — went to the ER and they never returned to the reunion.

Kathy Hilton denies that she’s feuding with Sutton Stracke

Kathy is getting heat for her lack of concern for Sutton when she fell ill.

According to the mom of three, everything is fine between her and the RHOBH star, and they’re even taking a trip together in the coming weeks.

“@kathyhilton why are this people saying you hate Sutton? I thought you all were fine?” asked a RHOBH viewer.

“Ridiculous!” responded Kathy. “Why don’t you ask Sutton were going on a trip together in 3 weeks 🥰.”

There’s no beef between Kathy and Sutton. Next question… #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/Ls2HEXfghx — MarTEAnis With Eddy (@MarTEAnisEddy) March 15, 2024

The exchange was posted by an X user who wrote, “There’s no beef between Kathy and Sutton. Next question…#RHOBH.”

The RHOBH star throws shade at Kathy with a post about her ‘real friend’

Kathy might think all is well between her and Sutton, but the RHOBH star’s recent comment tells a different story.

If she watched the reunion, Sutton saw the shady comments made by the Hilton family Matriarch during that scary moment at the reunion. Furthermore, it’s been all over social media.

Sutton posted a photo online with her bestie, actress Jennifer Tilly, and threw shade at her friendship with Kathy.

The photo showed the two women enjoying lunch on a sunny day as they smiled for the snap.

When your real friend knows you’re not that great of an actress! And got really sick… 😽💗💗💗 https://t.co/sKfwP7YofE — SuttonStracke (@SuttonBStracke) March 15, 2024

“When your real friend knows you’re not that great of an actress! And got really sick… 😽💗💗💗,” Sutton captioned the post.

Meanwhile, the 52-year-old has already explained the serious medical issues that required ten days of healing.

Sutton was suffering from exhaustion and dehydration coupled with a severe case of bronchitis, and when you add her busy schedule to that, it was a recipe for disaster.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.