Kathryn Dennis pushes for extra cash ahead of Father’s Day

Kathryn Dennis hasn’t said much on social media lately, but she sure made an effort to plug herself and earn extra cash.

The former Southern Charm star has been making headlines recently for her comments about seeing her children and her recent arrest.

Things haven’t been the same for the fiery redhead since she was fired after Season 8 of the hit Bravo show.

Season 9 went on without her, though she remains friendly with the Southern Charm guys, Madison LeCroy and Olivia Flowers.

Concerns about Kathryn have been raised over the last several months, with followers wondering if she was using Ozempic after she looked thinner.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, the former reality TV star seems ready to deliver content, just not for Southern Charm.

Kathryn Dennis pushes Cameo

Ahead of Father’s Day, Kathryn Dennis shared her link for Cameo.

The website caters to fans who want personalized messages from their favorite celebrities across various genres.

There is something for everyone, from reality TV stars to podcast personalities and everything in between.

Kathryn hasn’t posted much, with her Cameo post added to her Instagram Stories and other quotes.

Kathryn shares a Cameo. Pic credit: @kathryndennis/Instagram

What has Kathryn Dennis been up to since leaving Southern Charm?

Not much has changed in Kathryn Dennis’ world since her abrupt exit from Southern Charm after Season 8.

Rumors buzzed that she was difficult to film with during that season, which also featured the breakdown of her relationship with Chleb Ravanell.

Craig Conover rallied for Kathryn’s return to the show and even filmed with her for Season 9. Unfortunately, it didn’t make it to the small screen.

The fiery reality TV star has found support from her Southern Charm co-stars, but things appear like they are spiraling for her. Kathryn’s ex, Thomas Ravenel, revealed she opted not to see her kids on Mother’s Day.

Custody of her children, Kensie and Saint, has been back and forth since the couple split for good. However, Thomas now has permanent custody of their children, and Kathryn will have a supervisor with her when she sees them.

She has been open about her substance abuse issues after receiving treatment for marijuana addiction. Kathryn opened up about it while filming, and her costars supported her. However, her recent incident suggests more is going on for the mom of two.

Kathryn Dennis may no longer be a part of Southern Charm, but she is still popular among the Bravo-loving fans.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.