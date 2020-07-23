Kate Chastain talks difficulty in filming Below Deck and shares behind-the-scenes video

Kate Chastain is reminiscing about her days filming Below Deck and she’s sharing it with the rest of the world.

The popular Bravo series set sail a few years ago and has since spawned spinoffs such as Below Deck: Mediterranean and Below Deck: Sailing Yacht.

The series brings its own share of drama, with personality clashes, demanding charter guests and the crew having to live in very close quarters.

Added to that is the fact that they have cameras in their face filming them around the clock and it’s easy to understand that things can get quite frustrating.

Now former chief stew Kate Chastain is giving us proof that being on the reality show is not all glitz and glamour.

Kate talks about filming

The 37-year-old recently posted a message on Twitter, sharing that while going through her phone she found a video from her days of filming.

“Going through my phone,found this fun video….I feel like everyone should know #BelowDeck is one of the most difficult shows out there for cast members,” she stated.

“Every night, after working 16+ hours, we’d get into our tiny bunk, & have to wave to the camera so they’d turn our lights off.”

In the video, we see a brightly lit room with a camera attached to the ceiling. As Kate attempts to get the lights to turn off, she waves her hand several times before finally, the room goes dark.

Kate’s post elicited a lot of questions and comments from viewers and fans of the popular Bravo show.

One Twitter user could not contain his surprise in finding out that the cast members aren’t even allowed to turn off their own lights when they are ready for bed.

His comment garnered a response from the former chief stew.

Kate Chastain is no longer on the show

It seems these grueling hours cemented Kate’s decision to leave Below Deck for good.

The Florida native made the announcement last season and fans went crazy, but we’ve been still been seeing Kate on the network so she’s still a part of the Bravo family.

However, it will be interesting to see how Below Deck will fare when it returns without her on the cast.

Ever since the show premiered, we fell in love, and sometimes hate, with the snarky chief stew.

Now that she has left the franchise, it’s hard to imagine the show without the dynamic duo of Kate and Captain Lee.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo.