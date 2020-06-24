Kate Chastain reveals charter guests she still talks to from Below Deck

Kate Chastain has revealed that there are charter guests she still talks to from Below Deck.

Guests on a luxury yacht can be challenging, especially when they also appear on a reality TV show. However, a lot of the guests are lovely people that the crew enjoys spending time with even after the charter is over.

After six seasons on the hit Bravo show, Kate has had her fair share of memorable experiences with charter guests. She has experienced the good, the bad, and the ugly of the yachting world in front of the cameras.

The charter guests Kate still talks to today

The former chief stew recently gave a shout out to a group of charter guests that hold a special place in her heart.

A tweet from the Peacock Twitter account shared a video clip from Below Deck to let fans know that the entire series will be on the new streaming service starting July 15.

The footage featured is from Season 4. It shows deckhand Kyle Dixon dressing up in drag to join a charter guest in epic lip-sync on top of the yacht.

Kate responded to the tweet and expressed her love for the guests. The Bravo personality also spilled that she hangs out with them often. Kate then directed her followers to check out the fantastic event-planning duo she calls her friends.

I loved these guests so much! We actually stayed in touch and went out together often in NYC 💕 they’re AMAZING event planners. check out their IG @ patglennproductions https://t.co/F7cnoWyOc2 — Kate Chastain (@Kate_Chastain) June 23, 2020

Keeping it in the Bravo family

The tweet is not the first time this year that Kate Chastain has shared praise for a group of charter guests. Season 7 of Below Deck featured The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Alexis Bellino, who was celebrating her divorce.

Alexis and her boyfriend, Andy Bohn, would not stop making out. Alexis was all over him, and the crew was not afraid to talk about the excessive PDA. After the episode aired, Alexis was a little taken back by the comments that Kate and third stew Courtney Skippon made about her.

The former RHOC star called out Courtney and Kate on social media for their double standards. Both Kate and Courtney have been caught making out on camera. Kate wasted no time responding, letting Alexis know that she was one of Kate’s favorite charter guests of the season.

Below Deck is on hiatus at Bravo.