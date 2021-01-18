Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Kate Chastain explains why she was hesitant to join the newest Bravo spinoff, Below Deck Galley Talk


Kate Chastain talks about joining the new Bravo show. Pic credit: Bravo

Kate Chastain left a memorable impression on Below Deck fans during her six seasons on the popular show.

And fans were shocked when the chief stew announced her departure.

Since then, the hilariously sarcastic yachtie has taken her witty banter to Bravo’s Chat Room, sharing hosting duties with four other Bravolebrities.

Now, Chastain has added another show to her growing list, joining Connie Arias, Josiah Carter, Kelley Johnson, Colin Macy-O’Toole, Amy Johnson, Julia d’Albert Pusey, Anastasia Surmava, Alex Radcliffe, and Bobby Giancola in the newest spinoff Below Deck Galley Talk.

 Kate Chastain was hesitant about the new show

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the former chief stew talked about the spinoff show Below Deck Galley Talk.

While it’s an obvious choice for the network to bring on the opinionated TV star to join the show, she admits that she wasn’t instantly onboard with the idea.

And during her chat with the media outlet, she explained exactly why.

” I was actually a little bit hesitant to do it at first,” admitted Kate.

“I was like listen, I’ve done Below Deck for six years and then I watched it, I lived it, I’m kind of like I’m not sure I have anything else to say at this point about drunk charter guests. Like I got no more jokes about it,” explained the former chief stew.

Does Kate regret joining the show?

During her interview with the media outlet, the reality TV personality continued to dish about the newest addition to the Bravo tv lineup.

And Chastain confessed that, despite her initial reservations, she is happy that she decided to join her fellow Below Deck alums on this new venture.

“But actually I think this was such a good idea because.. it made me so nostalgic for working with Josiah or the Johnson siblings,” commented the 38-year-old.

She continued, “I mean just seeing everybody, really even if I didn’t work with them I was like ‘Oh I miss Colin.'”

Kate also had Josiah Carter by her side during the interview and he chimed in about Below Deck Galley Talk as well.

He shared that he often watches the show with his partner who doesn’t quite understand the stress of working on a yacht.

“Now I can finally watch it with someone who’s done it as well, so they can get the stress that we actually go through,” remarked Josiah.

Below Deck Galley Talk airs Fridays at 7/6c on Bravo.

