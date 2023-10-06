Kardashians fans call out Kris Jenner’s boyfriend for how he greeted Kim Kardashian

The Kardashians have many friends and extended family members, including exes and significant others such as Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson and Kylie’s ex Travis Scott.

Sometimes, they’ll make random appearances in The Kardashians on Hulu, with revelations about their relationships or co-parenting situations spotlighted.

Kris Jenner, the family matriarch, has also been in a relationship for almost 10 years now with Corey Gamble, who is featured often in episodes of the longtime reality TV series.

He’s appeared in episodes of Season 4, including the family’s getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where it was revealed Corey could’ve been in Yellowstone. However, Kris told him to turn down the offer.

Because of his on-screen appearances, Corey is also subjected to the same online criticism as the famous reality TV family.

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, many viewers found a specific interaction involving Corey and Kim Kardashian to be a bit too “weird” for how it went.

Corey greeted Kris and Kim at Khloe’s dinner party

In this past Wednesday’s episode of The Kardashians, the family got together at Khloe Kardashian’s home for drinks and dinner. Khloe and Kim were there, along with Khloe’s ex, Tristan. Since Kris was there, so was her beau Corey.

The family hung out in Khloe’s kitchen, and Kim talked about a time she had a bit too much to drink once at a party that singer Beyonce had. In the recent Kardashians episode, footage showed when Corey first showed up at Khloe’s party with Kris, Kim, and others seated at the table.

Corey kissed his significant other on the cheek. He also walked over behind Kim K’s chair and greeted her with a kiss on the back of her neck. While nothing was made of the interaction during the episode or by any of the Kardashians online, many viewers questioned it.

Kardashians viewers call out Corey’s greeting

Like many of the things that take place on The Kardashians’ reality show, fans on social media drew attention to several talking points from the recent episode, including how Corey greeted Kim.

A Redditor started a topic about it on the KUWTK subreddit, which included a clip showing Corey’s interaction where he kissed the back of Kim’s neck.

“I hope he’s just…awkwardly hugging her,” one commenter said.

Another commenter on the thread indicated they’d “seen so many weird interactions” between the family and others that they no longer notice them in episodes.

One individual brought up how the back of one’s neck “is considered an erogenous zone,” which would be a “Nope” if someone who wasn’t their lover kissed them there.

While more than a few fans questioned or called out the “weird” interaction, others quickly pointed out that it was likely nothing beyond Corey not wanting to mess up Kim’s makeup.

As mentioned, Corey’s been dating Kris since 2014, with no splits or breakups. The two aren’t engaged, with some wondering if they will ever be married. That said, Corey’s has seemed reliable and loyal to the Kardashians matriarch over the years, and they’re going strong.

Many viewers feel Corey’s Kim K kiss was likely an innocent interaction. However, there will always be viewers quick to point out any seemingly awkward moments or lies they felt were presented in The Kardashians episodes.

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.