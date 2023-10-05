Kim Kardashian ripped for saying she knows Beyonce

Does Kim Kardashian really know Queen Bey?

Fans aren’t so sure.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim spends some time talking about how much of a lightweight she is when it comes to drinking.

“I’ll have, like, two shots, and I’ll be wasted, and it’s so much fun.”

She continued, “I’ll be dancing on the dance floor. Seriously, I know you guys don’t believe me.”

Subscribe to our Kardashians newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

Then, Kim dropped a bombshell celebrity who apparently knows her drinking habits pretty well: “Ask Beyonce. I danced all night long at her party. I think I blacked out.”

It didn’t take long for fans to pick up on this, and then the roasting of Kim began.

It didn’t take long for the Instagram comments to fill up with people roasting Kim for her Beyonce comment, and it seems most people don’t believe that she actually knows the Queen.

“Yeah let me ask Beyonce send me her number so I can ask,” once user commented.

Another joked, “Beyonce like ‘whooooo?'”

Yet another user got straight to the point, writing, “She can’t even ask Beyonce so how can we?”

Pic credit: @kardashianhulu/Hulu/Instagram

As the hours passed, more users flooded the comments, one writing, “Not asking Beyonce,” with a laughing crying emoji.

Another user brought up some drama between Kim’s ex Kanye and Beyonce, writing, “So u [wanna] tell us that ur no longer with Kanye so B said you could b friends lol.”

Pic credit: @kardashianhulu/Hulu/Instagram

It’s unclear whether or not Beyonce and Kim know each other and it may be that way for a while. Checking Instagram didn’t help too much, as Kim does follow Beyonce, but Beyonce only follows Jay Z.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian slammed for saying they’ve never had regular beer before

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, this isn’t the first time that Kim has come under fire for her drinking habits lately.

While this time fans were more focused on her relationship with Beyonce, fans couldn’t get over her, saying that she had never had a beer before in the first episode of The Kardashians Season 4.

Some commenters took to Twitter to comment on the fact that the Kardashians lie a lot, while others blamed photoshoots including beer on being just that: photoshoots. Just because it’s a photoshoot doesn’t mean they have to drink.

“These people lie about everything,” one commenter wrote.

“It’s a photo shoot, doesn’t mean she drank it. People make a big deal out of nothing,” another person commented.

All in all, it’s safe to say that being a Kardashian means you’re never safe from scrutiny.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.