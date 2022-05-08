Kandi Burruss says she has ‘no plans’ to leave Real Housewives of Atlanta after 13 seasons

Kandi Burruss reveals she isn’t ready to leave RHOA just yet. Pic credit: Bravo

For over two decades, Kandi Burruss has been a star. She first made a name for herself as a member of the platinum-selling R&B group Xscape. Her music career extended to her releasing solo albums and becoming an award-winning songwriter.

In 2009, Kandi joined the second season of Real Housewives of Atlanta. She was quickly embraced by both her costars and fans mainly due to her down-to-earth personality and ability to go toe-to-toe with her rivals.

Now in her 13th season as a housewife, Kandi continues to shine as she shares her business ventures and family with viewers. And just in case there was any doubt about her future with the franchise, she’s letting fans know that she’s here for the long haul.

Kandi isn’t ready to leave RHOA just yet

Kandi sat down with Hollywoodlife to talk about her tenure with RHOA. Currently, she holds the title of the longest-running housewife to consecutively remain part of the Atlanta cast. When the Hollywoodlife team shared the news, Kandi said she “never thought that the stint would have lasted as long as it has.”

In the interview, Kandi was asked why she continues to stay on the show. She replied, “I am a survivor, I always say that people may not feel like I am the craziest, or over-the-top, but I am normal, and I am solid. I feel like people relate to me.”

She went on to state that despite the arguments and feuds she may have had, she has “no plans” to leave the show in the near future.

Kandi also took the time to talk about her relationship with her husband, Todd. The two met on the show as he was formerly on the production team and got married in 2014. She addressed how many of the housewives have faced separation and divorce while being on the show.

She says, “Other women whose marriages ended after joining were in a relationship and they came onto the show. They weren’t used to people being in their business.” However, Kandi doesn’t seem to worry about that when it comes to her marriage. She goes on to say, “For Todd and I, people have been in our business all along so we are used to it. We know how to navigate it and we keep it real.”

RHOA is back and ready to takeover Sunday nights

With Season 14 of RHOA now underway, fans will get a double dose of Kandi on Sunday nights as she has two shows airing on Bravo. Kandi & The Gang continues to attract an audience as viewers are falling in love with the staff at OLG.

The ladies of Atlanta brought the drama, laughs, and fashion during the premiere episode of RHOA. This season, Kandi will continue to focus on building her empire which includes her family’s restaurants, her adult toy line, and expanding her acting resume.

While this season did see a small shake-up in the cast, Kandi has said she thinks the changes are a good thing and bring something new to the show. She and the other ladies have said Season 14 will not be disappointing and will continue to bring the drama, memorable trips, and quotable moments fans have grown to love from the show.

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.