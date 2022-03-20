RHOA: Kandi Burruss thinks NeNe Leakes is ‘good TV’ despite claims the OG called her a racial slur

RHOA star Kandi Burruss shares her thoughts on NeNe Leakes. Pic credit: Bravo

Kandi Burruss has become a household name since joining the Bravo hit series, Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The singer-songwriter has been with the franchise since Season 2 and has signed on to return for Season 14. The new season will see both new and familiar faces as part of the cast.

Ahead of its premiere, Kandi shared her thoughts on what to expect and how she feels about her fellow costars.

Kandi thinks former RHOA alum NeNe Leakes is ‘good TV’

While a premiere date for Season 14 has yet to be released, Kandi is already out promoting the show. In an exclusive interview with PageSix, Kandi shared her thoughts on a few former costars, including NeNe Leakes.

She was asked about NeNe, who had fans wondering if she would return to the show for the upcoming season. In response, Kandi stated, “I don’t really think it’s our decision. I think she and Andy [Cohen] should talk if that’s something she wants to try to make happen.”

Kandi continued by saying, “She don’t really like me half the time and it’s OK. I still think she’s good TV, so if she ever came back, I’m fine.”

The veteran peach holder went on to explain the issues the two women had in the past. Kandi alleges that NeNe called her a c**n, which she felt was offensive. In a statement regarding the incident, Kandi said, “It’s annoying as f**k, because if nothing else, like, realistically, I am the only one out of [the cast] that even still lives in a majority black community.”

Despite their ups and downs, Kandi is open to seeing NeNe back on the show. She says, “We’ve all had our arguments or our back-and-forth. But I don’t think anybody is saying ‘Oh, she doesn’t deserve to be on the TV show.’”

What can fans expect in Season 14?

Kandi has been with the franchise long enough to have seen the cast shake-up more than once. This season, viewers will see the return of Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, and OG housewife Sheree Whitfield. Marlo Hampton has been bumped up to the main cast, and newcomer Sanya Richards-Ross will hold a peach for the first time as well.

Kandi says this season, fans can expect lots of drama including Sanya finding her place among the women, and the return of Sheree who Kandi says is being “more transparent than she ever was.” She admits there are some explosive fights and tense moments that happen between the cast and says “all the girls came to slay this season.”

Season 14 is the first time fans won’t see Cynthia Bailey or Porsha Williams on the show. When asked about it, Kandi says “I was kind of nervous doing it without them, but it turns out we needed this change on this show.”

Before the new season airs, fans of Kandi can catch her every Sunday night in her spin-off show, Kandi & The Gang, which follows the ins and outs of running her family’s restaurant, Old Lady Gang.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.